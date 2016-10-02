Atwell wins his toughest battle

Boxing Champion recovering from Brain Surgery

By Suraj Narine

Once again, Guyana’s own Boxing Sensation, Clive Atwell, stood on the precipice and once

again, he has emerged victorious.

Though his opponent this time was no flesh and bone, Atwell still did what he does best – he persevered and has reduced that “no flesh and no bone” opponent into a fluttering speck in his rear-view mirror.

Atwell currently holds the National Featherweight and Lightweight belts as well as the WBC CABOFE Featherweight and WBC CABOFE JR Welterweight titles.

Things went south after the Agricola-born youth was in a title fight against fellow Guyanese, Trinidad and Tobago-based Dexter Gonzales on October 24, last, at the Giftland Mall when he fainted. He was subsequently taken to a city hospital where he was diagnosed as having subdural hematomas haemorrhaging (bleeding in the head). Atwell had an emergency surgery done the same night however; he was told that another surgery was desperately needed.

With all the contenders that he would have gone up against; with all the challenges and turmoil he would have faced growing up; through the many sacrifices; nothing could have prepared him for the torturous path that was before him.

But Atwell never flinched; he instead, wedged himself within the comfy cradle of God, whom he entrusted with this, his most daring battle.

After his incident, a committee was set up with its primary objective being to solicit funds for

Atwell’s surgery.

Members of this committee included Leslie Black; local comedian and actor, Linden “Jumbie” Jones; Sports reporter, Sean Devers; Mrs. Williams (wife of deputy Mayor Robert Williams; and Joseph Ramkumar, proprietor of Payless Variety Store.

The Committee, hell-bent on seeing Atwell through, decided to take their campaign to the United States of America to seek assistance from the thousands in the Diaspora who would have supported him throughout his illustrious career.

Fly Jamaica even came on board and donated free tickets for him and some members of the fundraising committee to travel.

THE BITTER-SWEET JOURNEY

What came next was the beginning of his journey on this – in his own words – “bitter-sweet” road.

During a recent interview, Atwell who was accompanied by his wife, Altavi, said that the though the road was tough sometimes, he knew that things were going to follow through since he kept reminding himself that with God, anything was possible.

“So we started off on that journey. We got a good start then it got cold, and it picked up

then it got cold again. By that time, the guys (Committee) had to come back home so my wife and I, with the advice of some friends, decided to stay and solicit from some other events but that too failed. Same time, I got a call from Lady Ira (Lewis) from the Guyana American Heritage Foundation and she said that they guys asked her to assist me and she came on board and did what she could. She brought Dr. Monica Sanchez, a senior Ms. CARICOM on-board and they were really helpful in moving us around and lending us support and offering word of encouragement.”

Atwell said that hope was beginning to fade when a friend introduced him to a former Boxer, Matt Furgu, who also happened to be the President of the Boxing Foundation Ring Ten – an organisation set up to help injured boxers. A meeting was subsequently held.

“I met with the Board, along with my wife and Dr. Sanchez on behalf of the team that was helping me and we learnt the President of the Board owns a Medical Implant Centre. He spoke to his people and they were able to have me on the operation table. With what (money) I had, he said that he was going to help me with the rest and again, I’m thankful to him and God – I was a stranger in foreign land and a foreigner, you know,” the emotional Atwell said.

The surgery was done on August 18 at the Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center in New York.

Atwell’s wife told Kaieteur Sports that because the timeline in which the surgery was supposed to be executed had already elapsed, her husband risked bleeding out and it heightened the possibility of increased seizures.

“He (Atwell) told the doctor to do his part and God will do the rest’,” Altavi said.

From the beginning of the interview which was done in the presence of Devers, Atwell began giving thanks to the thousands at home and abroad for their kindness, generosity and support shown during his time of need.

Infact, Kaieteur Sports was told that from the moment the surgery was completed and Atwell became conscious, he started to give thanks as he was being pushed around on his stretcher.

He praised his wife for battling for him when he could not.

Atwell praised the Guyana American Heritage Foundation, who was instrumental in helping him to get his second surgery; the members of the committee; the members of the Boxing Foundation Ring Ten and Director of Sports, Christopher Jones, who also supported Atwell in his time of need.

Other individuals and corporations coming in for high praise were Bishop G. Spencer and the Methodist Church Guyana District, Rev. Dr. Novelle Josiah and the Methodist Church Dominica Circuit and Pastor Marcy of Sheba Life Guyana as well as LIAT and Fly Jamaica Airlines.

Devers said he was moved to publicly offer support to Atwell since he had walked the same road as the Boxing Champion.

“October 2 (today) will be four years since I had surgery for Brain Cancer in Trinidad and being a former National Sportsman I just connected with Atwell’s plight. I could relate to his pain and not getting support from the Sports Ministry and the Government since I went through the same thing” Devers said

He added that he has helped others who needed Brain Surgery but this was only the second time he has gone public with his assistance.

“Yes I have helped others but because of Atwell’s situation I decided to do a story about him being given the Royal run around. I think that article set what happened after, in motion. I am confident that God will make a way for him but he has to be careful not to push himself too much too soon. I know he has tremendous faith in God and he will be ok. I told him not to box again because when you go through a brain surgery there are things you will not be able to as before. I know that from personal experience,” concluded Devers who played cricket for Guyana.

THE NEXT ROUND

Atwell said that his physician has advised that he stays away from the ring as a fighter.

However, Atwell says that there are other areas in which he can lend his expertise. He intends to work with other boxers to revolutionise the sport. This he said was always his aim. Our hero is now contemplating to go back to plumbing, a profession he has mastered through the Guyana Industrial Training Centre. He was the best graduating student in plumbing in 2004. His wife on the other hand, will be seeking to start her own documentation service since she would have given up her previous job to assist Atwell. But we at Kaieteur Sports believe that Atwell still has a bright future ahead and wish him all the best in his future endeavours and will be around as he touches gloves with this, his second round.

All the best Atwell!