Ansa McAl through Stag Beer on board with 5/5 sponsorship

Oct 02, 2016 Sports 0

The Ansa McAl Trading Company through its Stag Beer Brand has jumped on board with the Kendall’s Union Sports Club to sponsor the one day 5/5 cricket competition.
The event, which will be played today at the club’s Kendall’s Union #19 East Coast Berbice sports ground, has attracted some 12 of the top second division teams in the East Berbice area.
The action, which bowls off at 09:00 hrs, will be played on knockout basis with the traditional red balls.
The teams slated to participate are – Kendall’s Union ‘A’ and ‘B’, Young Warriors, Rose Hall Canje, Goed Bananen Land, Betsy Ground, Jai Hind, Courtland, Toopoo, Edinburg, Young and the Restless and Canefield Cricket Clubs.
Prizes of $40,000 and trophy, $20,000 and trophy and $10,000 and trophy would be presented to the top three teams. The man-of-the-match in the final will also receive a trophy. The first 100 persons entering the ground will receive a token at the gate. (Samuel Whyte)

