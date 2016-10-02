A. Ally and Sons Basketball final on today under lights in Berbice

All is set for the final of the inaugural A. Ally and Sons first division inter club Basketball competition for teams in Berbice between top teams New Amsterdam Warriors and Rose Hall Town Jammers. The match is set for today at the Rose hall Town Court and is expected to be a keenly contested affair.

Both teams have played well with the Warriors playing unbeaten and the Jammers only loss being to The Warriors.

With the Jammers playing at home they are expected to make full use of home advantage to forge ahead. However, Warriors will not be any push over and will be prepared for battle as they have been able to defeat everybody at home and on the road so far.

The third place game will bring together Smythfield Rockers of New Amsterdam against Ithaca Hardliners of West Berbice in what is also expected to be a keenly contested affair.

The final is set to be played under lights and jump ball time is 16:00 hrs.

The competition involved six teams which were divided into two groups with the top two in each group playing against the top two in the semifinals with the winners advancing to the final. The teams making up group ‘A, being Smythfield Warriors of New Amsterdam, Ithaca Hardliners of West Berbice and Fyrish Black Sharks of Corentyne, while the Group B teams were New Amsterdam Warriors, Rose Hall Town Jammers and the Guyana Human Development Centre.

Cash, trophies and other incentives will be presented to the top three teams with the Most Valuable Player (MVP) and other outstanding individual performers being awarded.

Representatives of the sponsors and President of the Guyana Amateur Basketball Federation Mr. Nigel Hinds are expected to be on hand to assist with the presentation of prizes at the completion of the final. The coordinator is Vibert Garnett. (Samuel Whyte)