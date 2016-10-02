Latest update October 2nd, 2016 12:35 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

A. Ally and Sons Basketball final on today under lights in Berbice

Oct 02, 2016 Sports 0

All is set for the final of the inaugural A. Ally and Sons first division inter club Basketball competition for teams in Berbice between top teams New Amsterdam Warriors and Rose Hall Town Jammers. The match is set for today at the Rose hall Town Court and is expected to be a keenly contested affair.
Both teams have played well with the Warriors playing unbeaten and the Jammers only loss being to The Warriors.
With the Jammers playing at home they are expected to make full use of home advantage to forge ahead. However, Warriors will not be any push over and will be prepared for battle as they have been able to defeat everybody at home and on the road so far.
The third place game will bring together Smythfield Rockers of New Amsterdam against Ithaca Hardliners of West Berbice in what is also expected to be a keenly contested affair.
The final is set to be played under lights and jump ball time is 16:00 hrs.
The competition involved six teams which were divided into two groups with the top two in each group playing against the top two in the semifinals with the winners advancing to the final. The teams making up group ‘A, being Smythfield Warriors of New Amsterdam, Ithaca Hardliners of West Berbice and Fyrish Black Sharks of Corentyne, while the Group B teams were New Amsterdam Warriors, Rose Hall Town Jammers and the Guyana Human Development Centre.
Cash, trophies and other incentives will be presented to the top three teams with the Most Valuable Player (MVP) and other outstanding individual performers being awarded.
Representatives of the sponsors and President of the Guyana Amateur Basketball Federation Mr. Nigel Hinds are expected to be on hand to assist with the presentation of prizes at the completion of the final. The coordinator is Vibert Garnett. (Samuel Whyte)

More in this category

Sports

Scotiabank CFU Men’s Caribbean Cup 2016 …Golden Jaguars name 22; 5 newcomers included

Scotiabank CFU Men’s Caribbean Cup 2016 …Golden Jaguars name...

Oct 02, 2016

Five newcomers are in a Golden Jaguars shortlist of twenty-two players of which twenty will be selected for the upcoming Scotiabank CFU Men’s Caribbean Cup 2016 engagements against Suriname...
Read More
Hamilton storms to pole in Malaysia

Hamilton storms to pole in Malaysia

Oct 02, 2016

GCF Junior Chess championships …Top players register wins as chess players commence intense battle for vacant crown

GCF Junior Chess championships …Top players...

Oct 02, 2016

WDFA/Stag Senior League …Pouderoyen and Young Achievers flay their opponents, Beavers and Wales

WDFA/Stag Senior League …Pouderoyen and...

Oct 02, 2016

3rd Annual Bakewell Junior Tennis Open serves off

3rd Annual Bakewell Junior Tennis Open serves off

Oct 02, 2016

Ansa McAl through Stag Beer on board with 5/5 sponsorship

Ansa McAl through Stag Beer on board with 5/5...

Oct 02, 2016

An account of Yassin’s failure at G.O.A

An account of Yassin’s failure at G.O.A

Oct 02, 2016

Features/Columnists

  • Law and order

    It is possible to achieve what may seem to be the impossible. It is possible to dismantle the Guyana Police Force without... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch