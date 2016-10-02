3rd Annual Bakewell Junior Tennis Open serves off

The Guyana Tennis Association (GLTA) launched the third edition of the Bakewell Junior Open in the presence of several of its top junior players and officials of the association and Bakewell. The tournament is held annually to

coincide with the death anniversary of the late CEO of Bakewell, Naeem Nasir, recognising his contribution to national sport events, specifically tennis.

Speaking at the launch, Amanzar Yacoob, representing Bakewell on behalf of the current CEO Rabindranauth Ganga, said that the entity is excited to be part of junior tennis for the third time, contributing to the development of children. Bakewell will carry on the legacy of the late CEO and continue to support the development of the sport. Mr. Nasir constructed a tennis court at President’s College during 2010.

Tournament Coordinator, Shelly Daly-Ramdyhan in her remarks said that 39 players had registered and that the usual high level of discipline and honesty is expected when playing and scoring. Three categories; Under-12, Under-14 and Under-18 are being contested for boys and girls. The Round Robin format is being used for maximum competition and observance of performance.

Former GLTA President and now Committee Member, Grace McCalman, thanked the management of Bakewell for fulfilling its social responsibility towards national development through long term support for tennis. She noted that this prestigious tournament being the last one before the IGG games Tennis, will form part of the evaluation for selection for the team of 12 players. Tennis IGG will run from October 26 to November 1 in French Guiana. She further informed that the association is working towards a tennis programme for the college and nearby primary schools during the coming year.

Match results for the first batch of Round-Robin so far are as follows:

Boys U12 Adesh Khayyam def Anish Sharma 5/3 5/4, Adesh Khayyam def Vadeanand Resaul 5/3 5/3, Jeremiah Kalekyezi def Wayne Baker 4/2 4/2, Nigel Lowe def Jeremiah Kalekyezi 2/4 4/1 (12/10), Nigel Lowe def Wayne Baker 4/1 4/1 , Vadeanand Resaul def Anish Sharma w/o.

Boys U14 Joshua Kalekyezi def Wayne Baker4/0 4/0, Ridwan Kasim def Vijay Sharma 4/0 4/0, Adesh Khayyam def Wayne Baker 5/3 4/2, Jordan Beaton def Jeremah Kalekyezi 4/1 4/0, Jordan Beaton def Akil Browne 4/1 4/2, Ridwan Kasim def Michaia Andrews w/o, Vijay Sharma def Michaia Andrews w/o, Viraj Sharma def Adesh Khayyam 5/4(7/1) 4/1.

Boys U18 Joshua Kalekyezi def Ridwan Kasim 6/0 6/0, Shimron Lewis def Alexandre Almeida w/o, Viraj Sharma Vs Ridwan Sharma 6/0 6/0, Heimraj Resaul DEF Vijay Sharma 6/1 6/0, Heimraj Resual def Ravin Ramprasad 6/0 6/2, Joshua Kalekyezi def Khalid Gobin 6/4 6/2 , Khalid Gobin def Ridwan Kasim 6/0 6/0, Mark McDonald def Alexandre Almeida 6/1 7/5, Ravin Ramprasad def Ariel Khan 6/3 5/7 10/5, Shimron Lewis def Akil Browne 7/5 7/6(7/3) 10/7, Vijay Sharma def Ravin Ramprasad 6/0 6/1, Viraj Sharma def Khalid Gobin 6/4 7/5.

Girls U12 Akilah Jones def Nandanee Ramdyhan 4/1 4/1, Akilah Jones def Paula Kalekyezi 4/1 4/1, Nandanee Ramdyhan def Paula Kalelyezi 2/4 4/2 (10/2), Sarah Klautky def Akilah Jones 4/0 4/1, Sarah Klautky def Nandanee Ramdyhan 4/0 4/0 , Sarah Klautky def Paula Kalekyezi 4/0 4/0.

Girls U14 Diena Sandbeharry def Alana Chung w/o, Nathalie Ramdyhan DEF Margaret Subryan 5/3 4/4(9/7), Sarah Klautky def Ciara Pooran 4/0 4/2, Alana Chung def Sarah Klautky 4/1 2/4 10/5, Ciara Pooran def Deina Sandbeharry w/o, Ciara Pooran def Alana Chung 4/1 5/3, Sarah Klautky Vs Ciara Pooran 4/0 4/2.

Girls U18 Kalyca Fraser def Nathalie Ramdyhan6/1 6/4, Margaret Subryan def Kureece King 6/0 6/0, Nicola Ramdyhan def Kalyca Fraser 6/1 6/2, Shivani Persaud def Margaret Subryan 6/1 6/2

A series of knock out matches will be played at the President’s College today before matches return to the National Racquet Centre during the final weekend.