Wolf’s Challenge Cup Softball continues tomorrow

Fixtures for tomorrow, Sunday 2nd October, in the Wolf’s Challenge Softball cricket competition show several matches at the Malteenoes ground starting from 10:00am.

The Fixtures for the Malteenoes Ground tomorrow show:

Pitch (1): 10:00am Floodlights vs Regal Masters.

Pitch (2): 10:00am 4R Lioness vs Enterprise Divas. 11:30am Wellwoman vs Trophy Stall Angels.

At 1:00pm; Blue Divas vs Wellwoman. 2:30pm Trophy Stall Angels vs Enterprise Divas.