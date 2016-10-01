Wolf’s Challenge Cup Softball continues tomorrow

Latest update October 1st, 2016 12:30 AM
Fixtures for tomorrow, Sunday 2nd October, in the Wolf’s Challenge Softball cricket competition show several matches at the Malteenoes ground starting from 10:00am.
The Fixtures for the Malteenoes Ground tomorrow show:
Pitch (1): 10:00am Floodlights vs Regal Masters.
Pitch (2): 10:00am 4R Lioness vs Enterprise Divas. 11:30am Wellwoman vs Trophy Stall Angels.
At 1:00pm; Blue Divas vs Wellwoman. 2:30pm Trophy Stall Angels vs Enterprise Divas.
Oct 01, 2016SHARJAH, United Arab Emirates, CMC – Beleaguered West Indies extended their miserable run when they slumped to a fourth straight defeat to Pakistan, losing the opening One-Day International by 111...
