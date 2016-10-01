Three critical after Enmore drive-by shooting

Three persons are now hospitalised as a result of a drive-by shooting incident at Enmore Village, East Coast Demerara yesterday. The shooting occurred in the vicinity of a wash bay in Enmore last evening.

Ron Robertson, 32, was shot three times in his back; Shauna Persaud, 29, was shot in her chest and 24-yearold Toby Pooran Etwaroo was shot twice in his abdomen.

All three persons were rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) by public-spirited neighbours who own a bus.

An eyewitness recounted that (the injured persons) were all ‘liming’ at the wash bay, when police officers allegedly drove up and asked them whether they had interfered with anyone. The witness said that soon after the police officers drove off, a silver car with tinted windows drove up and opened gunfire on them.

About a dozen shots rang out. The witness said that the car drove off at an alarming speed leaving Robertson, Persaud and Pooran all lying on the ground with gunshot wounds. The eyewitness further stated that when the police came on the scene they did not chase after the shooters.

Another person who was in the vicinity at the time, stated that she saw Pooran Etwaroo running towards her holding his abdomen; she said he fell on the ground and said, “Gyal mi get shoot”. She then raised an alarm, alerting other persons from the area, who came out and transported the persons to the hospital.

Kaieteur News was made to understand that the injured persons were undergoing operations late last night.