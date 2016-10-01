30 cops dismissed in one month

…as police zero in on corruption

Thirty policemen have been dismissed for September as the Guyana Police Force (GPF) zeros in on unprofessional conduct and aims to build and sustain a relationship with members of the public.

During a press conference, yesterday, Acting Commissioner, David Ramnarine, said that the policemen did not conceptualise that they took an oath to serve the people and as such they should serve in certain manner.

Fifteen junior ranks, three Subordinate Officers and 12 constables were dismissed.

“They never understood that the public they chose to serve did not take an oath. They did and they wore a uniform so we had to let them go,” Ramnarine emphasised.

He revealed that the offences range from robbery under arms, unprofessional conduct, simple larceny and wounding.

According to Ramnarine, one rank attended an event of great significance to the country. During the occasion, one of the dignitaries misplaced a cellular phone. The rank picked up the phone and was advised on what to do with it but he chose to do differently. The phone was eventually found in his possession.

In another incident, the force had to let go of a Subordinate Officer, whose wife owned a bar which was creating confusion among members of the public.

“There were complaints, congestion on the road and the police were under pressure. Other people observed what he and his family can get away with so they decide to do the same thing too, making it difficult for the lawmen,” he related.

As a result of this, the force had to decide on sending off the officer. Another case involved a constable who was handling a traffic issue on the road. The matter was drawn to the Traffic Chief’s attention and the traffic head subsequently made contact with the rank.

The rank was given directions on how to proceed with the matter, however he did not to comply but chose instead to do his own thing. “Are we supposed to be silent on that? That is a matter that requires immediate action,” the acting Commissioner related.

He also revealed that two constables are going to be charged this week with simple larceny. They stole a cellular phone.

“These are guys who don’t even have six months service yet, and this is not to say in the training environment we don’t make sufficient effort to make them understand who they are, their role in the organisation, what the organisation’s role is and what are the expectations in the society.”

As it relates to other offences, the acting Commissioner emphasised that after the matters were brought to his attention, he immediately transferred five subordinate officers in at least two matters.

At a previous press conference, Ramnarine said that many years ago, there were questions about whether the force was competent or possessed the willingness to investigate and prosecute its own but now there are statistics to show.

The Commissioner (ag) pointed out that there is a long line of applicants waiting to join the force, some with Degrees and Diplomas, hence, there will be no hesitation to let go of corrupt ranks.

”I want to make this point to all members of the force and potential entrants, particularly at the junior level. You take the training and graduate and behave as though you are God onto yourself, you are going to besmirch the image of the force—not understanding that the image of the country is at stake by your action—We are not going to keep you.”