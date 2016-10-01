RHTYSC/Beharry 5/5 ‘Say No’ Cricket bowls off Sunday 16th October

The long awaited Say No and yes 5/5 Cricket Tournament organised by the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club, MS and sponsored by the Edward B. Beharry Co. Ltd would bowl off on Sunday October 16th at the Bush Lot Cricket Ground in West Berbice. The West Berbice Zone would be coordinated by Mr. David Black of the West Berbice Cricket Association and Mr. Robby Saywack of the Bush Lot Cricket Club.

Secretary/CEO of the organisers, Hilbert Foster, disclosed that the objectives of the tournament are to promote the Say No to Drugs, Crime, Suicide and Say Yes to Education, Life and Sports Message across Berbice, to promote social cohesion among residents and to promote sports as an alternative to a life on the road.

The tournament would involve the division of Berbice, divided into four sub-zones – West Berbice, New Amsterdam/Canje, Lower Corentyne and Upper Corentyne. The West Berbice Zone consisting of ten teams would play on the 16th of October, followed by New Amsterdam/Canje on the 23rd, Upper Corentyne on the 30th while Lower Corentyne finish off the Inter Zones on the 6th of November.

The finals would be played on the 13th of November at a venue to be decided, while all teams taking part in the tournament would be provided with educational materials on the Say No/Say Yes programme.

Foster disclosed the places for teams are only available in the New Amsterdam/Canje and Lower Corentyne areas and interested Clubs can contact the RHTY&SC on 337-4562 to register as early as possible. In the New Amsterdam/Canje the teams that have registered are Young Warriors, Young and Restless, Good Bananen and Rose Hall Estate. RHT Bakewell A and B, Fyrish, Belvedere United and Courtland are the teams registered in the Lower Corentyne Area. The winner and the top two runner ups would advance to the finals where they would get the opportunity to take home the winning package of $150,000 and a trophy. The winner of each Zone would take home $15,000.

The rules of the competition would allow for five bowlers to bowl one over each, while only two fielders would be allowed out of the 30 yards circle for the first over. A maximum of five fielders would be allowed out of the circle for the remainder of the innings. Teams would also be allotted 20 minutes to complete their five overs. Umpires would be chosen by the Berbice Umpires Association and players are reminded that no indiscipline would be tolerated.

The ten teams that would be taking part in the West Berbice Zone are Young Achievers ‘A’, Young Achievers ‘B’, Bush Lot New Generation, Bush Lot United, Weldaad, Blairmont, D’ Edward ‘A’, D’ Edward ‘B’, No 5 Monedderlust and Cotton Tree Die Hard.

Each team can play only two first division players who have played three or more first division matches in 2015 and 2016 combined, teams in West Berbice are asked to contact David Black on 624-7606 for more information.