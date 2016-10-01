Ramnarine confirms increase in crime in ‘D’ Division

Latest update October 1st, 2016 12:30 AM

Over the past six weeks, businessmen across the West Coast and West Bank Demerara have been complaining bitterly about the apparent increase in armed robberies in the region.
At Vreed-en-Hoop alone, approximately 20 robberies were reported over the last few weeks.
Yesterday, the acting Commissioner of Police, David Ramnarine confirmed that ‘D’ Division reported a nine percent increase in serious crime as compared to the same period last year. However, he explained that plans are in place to reduce this.
On the other hand, ‘A’ Division recorded a 24 percent decrease in serious crime; ‘B’ Division recorded a 14 decrease in serious crime; ‘C’ Division recorded an 11 percent decrease in serious crime; ‘E’ Division recorded a 27 percent decrease in serious crime; ‘F’ Division recorded a 51 decrease and ‘G’ Division recorded a 29 percent in serious crime.
As it relates to serious crime countrywide, there has been a 19 percent decrease from January 1 to September 23, last as compared to last year.

