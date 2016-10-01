Police hold wanted man with stolen cell phone

A man who was wanted by the police for investigation into a robbery committed on a taxi driver and his family at Cumberland over a week ago has been nabbed.

The man, Mark Griffith, of Sheet Anchor was nabbed by ranks of the police anti-crime patrol after they received information that he was at home. After obtaining certain information the police swooped down at the man’s residence early on Friday morning and nabbed him before he could make good his escape.

Around 02:00 hrs on September 21, five armed bandits broke and entered the dwelling house of 27-year-old Navindra Singh, called “Suresh”. At the time, Singh was at home with his wife 23-year-old Melissa Gobin and their three-year-old son, at their Cumberland, East Canje residence, when the bandits robbed them before making good their escape.

Kaieteur News learnt that the Singh’s cell phone was found in Griffith possession. When he saw the police he reportedly threw away the phone and swallowed the SIM card.

The couple who was asleep with their child was awakened by strange noises outside of the bedroom door. The man was startled when a gun was placed above the bedroom door, demanding that he open it.

The traumatized couple was robbed of two gold chains, Singh’s wedding ring, and jewelry belonging to the child, $40,000 in cash, two Samsung Galaxy cell phones, a tablet and one Laptop computer.

The bandits reportedly knew the owners since they repeatedly called the man’s name “Dem know me cause dem saying dey want money and gold and telling me, Suresh just co-operate.”

Singh had reportedly told the bandits, “Take what yall want but don’t hurt we.” He reportedly led them to the money located in the wardrobe.

The bandits had gained entry into the home by removing the Louvre panes from the bathroom window.

The man is in custody and charges are likely shortly. Investigators are also looking at the possibility of taking the man for some medical intervention in order to recover the SIM card.

The investigation is ongoing.