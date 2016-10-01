Overseas based Guyanese apply for oil jobs here

A number of Guyanese are expressing interest in returning “home” for work in the oil industry and the coalition government is welcoming these applicants.

Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman said that his Ministry, on a daily basis, receives letters of expressions of interest and curricula vitae from Guyanese living in various parts of the world.

He said, “There is indeed a large number of Guyanese both semi-skilled and skilled who have expressed a desire to share knowledge and to come back to work.”

Some of these citizens are currently working in oil and gas sectors in developed countries while others have been laid off for various reasons linked to the financial crises that have hit certain countries that depend on oil.

Trotman said that a few Ministries, including his Ministry and the Ministry of Citizenship, are keeping files of the applications sent. “Between the various Ministries we are keeping files and trying to reach out to as many applicants as fast as we possibly can. Yes, we are still in the early stages but we will need skills at different times. ”

Trotman added, “It is a daily phenomenon. We are getting applications from seamen to geophysicist, right up to the top.”