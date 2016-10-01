Over 80 entered for Best of the Best President Cup Horserace meet

With one day to go before race day everything has fallen into place with the line up almost complete. Thousands of turfites are expected to swarm the Port Mourant ‘Big Yard’ Turf Club for the Best of the Best President Cup one day horserace meet tomorrow.

The event which is jointly organised by the Port Mourant Turf Club in collaboration with the Jumbo Jet Auto Sales and the KP Jagdeo Construction Company has been herald as a rematch of the recently held Real President Cup Horserace meet.

Eight races are listed for the day which has over 80 horses listed to take part.

Some of Guyana leading sponsors are on board for the meet including Banks DIH Limited, Jumbo Jet, Trophy Stall, Kris Jagdeo Construction Company, Delmur Shipping Company, Fazal Habubulla, Inshan Bacchus Trucking Service, BK International, Fazal Yunas Construction Company, Poonai Pharmacy, Alim Shaw, Jai Jai Ram factory, Anirude Construction and Guy America Construction Company among others.

The feature A and lower 1500M event has an interesting line up and a number of fans will be eager to see who will win the rematch.

Race fans are expected to turn out in their numbers to see the newly imported Bourbon Bullet running out of the Chris Jagdeo stable and imported from the USA perform.

Reports are that Bourbon Bullet has come to Guyana with a very impressive record and will be looking to riddle the field as it seeks to create an immediate impact on Guyana’s soil.

However, it will first have to get past the likes of stable mate Just Call Me Bass, the Shariff racing stable duo of Plum Plum and Spit Fire and the likes of Golden Blue Ecko, Jack in My Style and Climate Change among others. The winner will race away with a sumptuous $1.5M along with the Best of the Best President Cup trophy compliments of Banks DIH Limited from a total package of $3M.

Right To Rule, Light Up Canada, Release the Beast, Firing Line and Because I say So will be looking to have the final say in the event for D3 maiden and E and lower horses over 1200M for a first prize of $800,000 and trophy.

There will be no romantic affair in the event for 3 year old Guyana Bred horses which will see the likes of Ready For Romance, Caricom Dancer, Golden Kiss, Malyia, Secret Thinker and Country Boy looking to take home the first prize of $400,000 and trophy over 1200M.

There are still some jostling in the F class and lower 1700M event for the pole position takings of $400,000 and trophy and the final names will be released today.

Jumbo Gift, Bird man, Super Bowl, Amazing Run , Mansoon, Anfield, She So Special and Mary Ann will be looking to press home the advantage in the H3 maiden and I and lower 1300M event for the $260,000 first prize and trophy.

Among those running for glory in the race for two year old Guyana and West Indies 1100M event for the $260,000 first prize and trophy are Miss Olympic, Miss Silence, Princess Saria, Supreme Cat, Awesome Cash, Flash Again, Mischievous Maker, Cutty Tail, Seven Dust, She Is In Control,

The animals running in the 12 and J class and lower 1500M event will have a chance to pocket the $200,000 and trophy with Mary Ann, Daddy’s Dollar, Savion, Party Time, Affinity, Slim Shady, Massaquita Dr and She So Special.

The final event will be for animals classified L and lower over 1100M for $140,000 and trophy.

Outstanding jockeys, trainers and stable will be presented with incentives compliments of Trophy Stall and the organisers.

For last minute information persons could contact Kris Jagdeo on telephone numbers 624-6123 or 322-0369, Rajendra (Jim-Jo) Jagdeo on 618-7278, Chandu Ramkissoon on 232-0633 or 624-9063 for additional information.

Race time is 12:30hrs. (Samuel Whyte)