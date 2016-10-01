Nine guns stolen in three months from licenced firearm holders

– Acting Top Cop identifies gross carelessness

With nine firearms regarded as ‘stolen’ from licenced firearm holders within three months, the Commission of Police (Acting), David Ramnarine, is nothing but peeved at the whole situation.

Yesterday during a press conference held at Police Headquarters, Eve Leary, Georgetown, the Top Cop, said that “One firearm is one too many, much less nine firearms.”

He said that seven of these guns were .32 pistols. A shotgun and one 9mm pistol were also stolen during this period, July to September.

Ramnarine expressed frustration, citing the major contributing factor to these firearms being stolen is as a result of gross carelessness on the part of the licenced holders. To solidify his claim, Ramnarine outlined a few instances while nailing home the point, that the matter is of serious concern to the Guyana Police Force (GPF) and also, poses a serious threat to the public since these firearms are most likely, now in the hands of criminal elements.

“You don’t have to be a professor or someone with a Master’s Degree or someone with a degree to understand that this is really a serious matter in terms of the care; in terms of the level of responsibility exercised, which has resulted in the thefts of these firearms,” Ramnarine said.

He recalled one instance where a licenced firearm holder was sleeping while his daughter was watching television with the door open at 21:00hrs. The home, he said, was invaded and in the process, the firearm was taken.

“A businesswoman on the East Coast, who obtained a firearm licence for protection, is away from the business, leaves the firearm in a wardrobe at home, there is a robbery and the firearm is taken. How much more ridiculous can we get?” the acting Top Cop quizzed.

The third instance, Ramnarine said, had to do with one gentlemen who departed Georgetown to go to Berbice and “enjoyed his drinks”, and on his way home, the man felt drowsy and decided to take a nap along the Plaisance Public Road only to awaken the next morning to discover that his cellular phone and his firearm were missing.

Ramnarine said that there is a big hue and cry in Guyana for personal firearm licences and yet, these nine instances – within recent times – show the level of responsibility being exhibited.

“This is the behaviour we have…The other one is, the owner is overseas, the firearm is at home, the wife is not at home – this is on the West Demerara – there is a break and enter and larceny, the firearm is taken in the process. He didn’t lodge it at the police station as the instruction says on the licence – when not in use; he left it home – gone!”

Ramnarine further reported another instance where a security guard was at a popular gas station on the East Coast of Demerara imbibing at 23:00hrs. An argument ensued and he was struck to the head.

Ramnarine said that the gun subsequently fell off the guard’s waist and was later found on an individual whom, was released from prison a few days before.

“And there we go!” Ramnarine exclaimed.

He added that from the GPF’s analysis of recent robberies, it was found that 80 percent of the occurrences, .32 pistols have been used and since seven of the nine guns stolen were .32 pistols were stolen, Ramnarine asked how unreasonable was it to make a deduction.

“The irresponsible behaviour of persons who are expected to display a very high degree or level of personal discipline, particularly since they have permission to use a licenced firearm, contributes not only to the challenges being faced (by the Police Force) but contributes to the general endangerment to society.”

Ramnarine concluded that these firearms are now likely in the hands of criminal elements.