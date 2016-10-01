Miner on bail for stealing household items

Rondell Williams was yesterday ordered by the Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan to reimburse his stepmother with the sum of $200,000 or in default spend 12 months imprisonment.

It is alleged that between April 1 and August 6,2014, at Port Kaituma Water Front, he broke and entered the dwelling place of Savitree Harrichand and stole household items all worth $762,000. Some of the stolen items included two freezers, three generators, gas stove and other household articles.

Police Prosecutor Deniro Jones told the court that on April 1, 2014, the virtual complaint, who is the wife of the defendant’s, secured her home and left for Georgetown.

The Court heard that upon her return on August 6, 2014, she discovered her house ransacked and the items missing.

She reported the matter to the police, but Williams was only arrested in Port Kaituma, where he confessed to the crime on September 29, 2016.

Richards was not required to plead to the charge which was indictable, but the Prosecutor requested that the matter be tried summarily. When the charge was re-read to him a second time, he pleaded guilty.

Williams then went on to tell the court that he stole the items because he was young and wanted to start his own life but persons stole the items when he was at work.

He was then ordered to pay $200,000, through the court, to his stepmother or in default face 12 months’ imprisonment.