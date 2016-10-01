Latest update October 1st, 2016 12:30 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Miner on bail for stealing household items

Oct 01, 2016 News 0

Rondell Williams was yesterday ordered by the Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan to reimburse his stepmother with the sum of $200,000 or in default spend 12 months imprisonment.
It is alleged that between April 1 and August 6,2014, at Port Kaituma Water Front, he broke and entered the dwelling place of Savitree Harrichand and stole household items all worth $762,000. Some of the stolen items included two freezers, three generators, gas stove and other household articles.
Police Prosecutor Deniro Jones told the court that on April 1, 2014, the virtual complaint, who is the wife of the defendant’s, secured her home and left for Georgetown.
The Court heard that upon her return on August 6, 2014, she discovered her house ransacked and the items missing.
She reported the matter to the police, but Williams was only arrested in Port Kaituma, where he confessed to the crime on September 29, 2016.
Richards was not required to plead to the charge which was indictable, but the Prosecutor requested that the matter be tried summarily. When the charge was re-read to him a second time, he pleaded guilty.
Williams then went on to tell the court that he stole the items because he was young and wanted to start his own life but persons stole the items when he was at work.
He was then ordered to pay $200,000, through the court, to his stepmother or in default face 12 months’ imprisonment.

More in this category

Sports

Windies wretched run continues with heavy loss in ODI opener

Windies wretched run continues with heavy loss in ODI opener

Oct 01, 2016

SHARJAH, United Arab Emirates, CMC – Beleaguered West Indies extended their miserable run when they slumped to a fourth straight defeat to Pakistan, losing the opening One-Day International by 111...
Read More
‘Big’ guns could be in for a real battle tomorrow

‘Big’ guns could be in for a real battle...

Oct 01, 2016

Clements century boost Lower Corentyne

Clements century boost Lower Corentyne

Oct 01, 2016

GCB Jaguars three-day Franchise…Fudadin announces return from Sri Lanka with attractive 92 

GCB Jaguars three-day Franchise…Fudadin...

Oct 01, 2016

Over 80 entered for Best of the Best President Cup Horserace meet

Over 80 entered for Best of the Best President...

Oct 01, 2016

RHTYSC/Beharry 5/5 ‘Say No’ Cricket bowls off Sunday 16th October

RHTYSC/Beharry 5/5 ‘Say No’ Cricket bowls...

Oct 01, 2016

Wolf’s Challenge Cup Softball continues tomorrow

Wolf’s Challenge Cup Softball continues

Oct 01, 2016

Features/Columnists

  • Reforming the deformed

    A few months ago, there was a photograph of a police officer pumping petrol from a police storage tank into his personal... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch