Georgetown in the driver's seat in their game against West Berbice

A good all round performance by International player Deon Barnwell was the catalyst for his team, Georgetown, to be in the driver’s seat at the end of the first day of their Jaguar Franchise Cricket match against a hapless West Berbice in the game being played at the Cumberland Cricket ground in East Canje.
Winning the toss and batting first Georgetown made 243 and had West Berbice in all sort of problems at 103-9.
In another ordinary day of cricket on the small ground, Georgetown started briskly with openers Andrew Lyght Jr 23(4×4, 1×6) and Robin Bacchus 28(5×4) putting together 33 for the first wicket before the pugnacious Lyght went. Bacchus and Sunil Singh 28 (4×4, 1×6) then took the score to 77 before the second wicket fell.
Georgetown then lost a clatter of wickets and were tottering at 87-5 before Barnwell with a well played 91 which included 11 spanking fours and three towering sixes was joined by Wicketkeeper Dexter Solomon 42( 4×6). The two batsmen first set about repairing the damage before they began to flayed the bowling on the small track for a brilliant 6th wicket partnership of 129 as they took the score to 216. Barnwell, who returned to form in the last round with a brilliant unbeaten century, was unlucky to miss out on the small ground on a good batting track.
There was not much resistance after as the innings fell away to be dismissed for 243 in 54 overs. Bowling for West Berbice, pacer Keyron Fraser continued his good all-round performances as he broke the back of the Georgetown batting with figures of 5-84, he was supported by spinner Collis Butts 3-36, while Andrew Dutchin picked up 2-32.
West Berbice in their turn at the crease never suggested permanence as they lost wicket regularly. Only Dutchin who seems unfortunate to be given out caught behind for 36 (3×4) and Leon Andrew 19(3×4) made any score of note.
Bowling for Georgetown, Barnwell along with Devon Lord and Kellon Carmichael have figures of 2-18, while Gajanand Sooknanand has figures of 2- 21. There was one wicket for Ronaldo Ali Mohammed. The game is set to continue today. (Samuel Whyte)

