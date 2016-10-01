Five suspects in custody after Night Club shooting

Latest update October 1st, 2016 12:30 AM
Five persons are now in police custody in relation to the shooting outside a Queenstown adult Night Club.
Homicide detectives assigned to the incident, searched a house at Hadfield Street, Lodge, Georgetown. During the search they unearthed two unlicensed handguns, a .32 pistol and a .38 revolver along with 15 rounds of ammunition.
Three persons, inclusive of two females were taken into custody and are assisting with the investigations.
Two other male suspects were also arrested yesterday at separate locations in relation to the Monday, September 26, 2016 shooting outside the Rio Nightclub.
Ryan Sergeant, 18, of North Ruimveldt succumbed to gunshot wounds about 2:30 hours on the day of the shooting. CCTV footage was obtained from the nightclub and investigators were informed of the possible suspects who were involved in an altercation, prior to rounds being discharged.
