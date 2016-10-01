Early morning McDoom fire destroys three homes

Fourteen people are without a place to rest their heads, as three homes were destroyed in an early morning fire at Middle Street, Mc Doom, East Bank Demerara.

Onika Welch, who is one of the persons to lose their home in the blaze, said that she was awakened by the heat from the fire which started at her neighbour’s house. She added that the fire started shortly before 2 am, yesterday.

The woman explained that it is believed that the blaze originated from the bottom flat of her neighbour’s house, eventually spreading to Welch’s home. She said the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) arrived some 30 minutes after it was summoned.

When Kaieteur News arrived on the scene, ranks of the GFS were in the process of investigating the fire.

Officer-in-Charge of Operations at the GFS, Compton Sparman, said that the fire service received the call in relation to the fire at 1:40am yesterday. Two tenders and a water bowser were dispatched to the location. He also noted that the area has no water source.

Sparman added that when the GFS arrived on the scene two buildings were already alight; while two others were being threaten. He said that service ranks contained and extinguished the fire, limiting damage to three buildings.

He added that investigations are currently on going to ascertain the cause of the fire.

A rank of the Guyana Police Force whose name was given as Keewin Smith, and whose house was damaged in the fire, reportedly assaulted another resident who he believed caused the fire. The assaulted man, whose name was given as Jermaine Josiah, lives on the upper flat of the house where the fire is believed to have originated.

Josiah subsequently made a report to the Ruimveldt Police Station. While there, ranks requested that Josiah obtain a Police Medical report from the Diamond Diagnostic Centre.

The assault report has been transferred to the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ruimveldt Police Station for further investigation.