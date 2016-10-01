Dem boys seh Gail going to complain to Maamy

Is funny how de situation does look different when people look at things from de other side. Jagdeo people now talking how dem find 26 case of corruption and lack of transparency. That ain’t all; Gail tell reporters that she gun send all things that she find to foreign people.

Dem boys smile. Is de same Gail did join wid Sityra Gyal to cuss de US ambassador when he talk bout de radio situation. There and then de same Gail tell him that he push he mouth in Guyana story and how Guyana is an independent country.

Luncheon join in de tune. He tell people how dem ain’t got slaves in Guyana and Massa day done. Dem boys did remind de same Gail and Jagdeo that when dem use to run to dem same people overseas dem was encouraging meddling.

Now de same invitation going out to de foreign people to meddle in de PPP business. Of course, people hear dem same foreign people laugh when Gail cry out like a li’l baby that she gun complain to Germany, and France. When she seh France, dem boys seh that she should go to France wid she complaints.

And when it come to corruption she ignore all that de audits find. Instead, she pick up de Waterfalls paper and underline dem story line fuh line. This was de same lady who use to cuss de Waterfalls paper when it use to write how Jagdeo thief and how he share out Guyana now seh that she gun use de paper.

Now who gun believe she when she talk bout corruption? She is a woman if corruption slap she in she face she can’t even recognise it.

Talk half and wait fuh see de list Gail preparing.