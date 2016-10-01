Latest update October 1st, 2016 12:30 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Dem boys seh Gail going to complain to Maamy

Oct 01, 2016 Dem Boys Seh, News 0

demboyssehIs funny how de situation does look different when people look at things from de other side. Jagdeo people now talking how dem find 26 case of corruption and lack of transparency. That ain’t all; Gail tell reporters that she gun send all things that she find to foreign people.
Dem boys smile. Is de same Gail did join wid Sityra Gyal to cuss de US ambassador when he talk bout de radio situation. There and then de same Gail tell him that he push he mouth in Guyana story and how Guyana is an independent country.
Luncheon join in de tune. He tell people how dem ain’t got slaves in Guyana and Massa day done. Dem boys did remind de same Gail and Jagdeo that when dem use to run to dem same people overseas dem was encouraging meddling.
Now de same invitation going out to de foreign people to meddle in de PPP business. Of course, people hear dem same foreign people laugh when Gail cry out like a li’l baby that she gun complain to Germany, and France. When she seh France, dem boys seh that she should go to France wid she complaints.
And when it come to corruption she ignore all that de audits find. Instead, she pick up de Waterfalls paper and underline dem story line fuh line. This was de same lady who use to cuss de Waterfalls paper when it use to write how Jagdeo thief and how he share out Guyana now seh that she gun use de paper.
Now who gun believe she when she talk bout corruption? She is a woman if corruption slap she in she face she can’t even recognise it.
Talk half and wait fuh see de list Gail preparing.

More in this category

Sports

Windies wretched run continues with heavy loss in ODI opener

Windies wretched run continues with heavy loss in ODI opener

Oct 01, 2016

SHARJAH, United Arab Emirates, CMC – Beleaguered West Indies extended their miserable run when they slumped to a fourth straight defeat to Pakistan, losing the opening One-Day International by 111...
Read More
‘Big’ guns could be in for a real battle tomorrow

‘Big’ guns could be in for a real battle...

Oct 01, 2016

Clements century boost Lower Corentyne

Clements century boost Lower Corentyne

Oct 01, 2016

GCB Jaguars three-day Franchise…Fudadin announces return from Sri Lanka with attractive 92 

GCB Jaguars three-day Franchise…Fudadin...

Oct 01, 2016

Over 80 entered for Best of the Best President Cup Horserace meet

Over 80 entered for Best of the Best President...

Oct 01, 2016

RHTYSC/Beharry 5/5 ‘Say No’ Cricket bowls off Sunday 16th October

RHTYSC/Beharry 5/5 ‘Say No’ Cricket bowls...

Oct 01, 2016

Wolf’s Challenge Cup Softball continues tomorrow

Wolf’s Challenge Cup Softball continues

Oct 01, 2016

Features/Columnists

  • Reforming the deformed

    A few months ago, there was a photograph of a police officer pumping petrol from a police storage tank into his personal... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch