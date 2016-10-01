BOSAI semifinals football on tonight at the MSC ground

Latest update October 1st, 2016 12:30 AM
Tonight the Bosai Minerals Group (Guyana) Inc Inter Department football championship semifinals are set for the Mackenzie Sports Club ground.
The first semifinal is set for 6.00pm and the second at 8.00pm. The draw for the semifinal were to be made Friday evening.
The teams competing are reigning champions Plant Maintenance, General Services, Plant Operations and Mines Operations.
The winners will be playing in the final next Saturday and the third place game will be between the losers tonight.
