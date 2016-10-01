Latest update October 1st, 2016 12:30 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

‘Big’ guns could be in for a real battle tomorrow

Oct 01, 2016 Sports 0

-GMR&SC Drag Meet

With entries coming in all the time, tomorrow’s Guyana Motor 1Racing & Sports Club (GMR&SC) season ending Drag Meet is anticipated to provide a real battle for top honours, at the South Dakota Circuit.
Recent word from the entity confirmed that so far over thirty dragsters have registered to participate in the activity and among them are two females in Sharima Khan and Ramona Latchan and they are expected to face off against their male counterparts in a clash of the sexes.
Some of the competitors who’ve entered are: Imran Khan, Victor Singh, O’Neal Higgins, Damion Persaud, Shawn Persaud, Alexei Ross, Richard Hamid, Reeyad Hamid, Ramona Latchan, Devendra Persaud, Devendra Ramroop, Suraj Persaud, Javid Arkaran, Rayman Baksh, Beenarine Ballaran, Sharima Khan, Michael Whitehead, Parmanand Ramcharan, Romane Henry, Steve Raganauth and Naresh Kumar.
Experienced dragsters such as Anand Ramchand, who normally drives a set of cars, the Daby brothers Rondell and Peter, Chet Singh, Sanjay Persaud, female dragster Sharima Khan and Shawn Persaud, have all confirmed participation and their presence is sure guarantee that the showdown over the quarter-mile strip is a must see.
The Toyota Supra of Rondel Daby is one of the machines that the fans love to flock and usually seem intrigued by its raw speed, but Singh, Ramchand and Peter Daby Mitsubishi Evolutions are also stacked with unbelievable horse power.
Among the categories to be contested are the F Class – 14 Seconds Bracket, E Class – 13 Seconds Bracket, D Class – 12 Seconds Bracket, C Class – 11 Seconds Bracket, B Class – 10 Seconds Bracket, A Class – 9 Seconds Bracket and the 8 Seconds Bracket.
The Porta Tree Timing device with specialized starting lights will be operational throughout the day.
Starting time is 09:00 hrs and admission is adults $1000, children $500, while those under the age of 12 years and vehicles are free.

More in this category

Sports

Windies wretched run continues with heavy loss in ODI opener

Windies wretched run continues with heavy loss in ODI opener

Oct 01, 2016

SHARJAH, United Arab Emirates, CMC – Beleaguered West Indies extended their miserable run when they slumped to a fourth straight defeat to Pakistan, losing the opening One-Day International by 111...
Read More
‘Big’ guns could be in for a real battle tomorrow

‘Big’ guns could be in for a real battle...

Oct 01, 2016

Clements century boost Lower Corentyne

Clements century boost Lower Corentyne

Oct 01, 2016

GCB Jaguars three-day Franchise…Fudadin announces return from Sri Lanka with attractive 92 

GCB Jaguars three-day Franchise…Fudadin...

Oct 01, 2016

Over 80 entered for Best of the Best President Cup Horserace meet

Over 80 entered for Best of the Best President...

Oct 01, 2016

RHTYSC/Beharry 5/5 ‘Say No’ Cricket bowls off Sunday 16th October

RHTYSC/Beharry 5/5 ‘Say No’ Cricket bowls...

Oct 01, 2016

Wolf’s Challenge Cup Softball continues tomorrow

Wolf’s Challenge Cup Softball continues

Oct 01, 2016

Features/Columnists

  • Reforming the deformed

    A few months ago, there was a photograph of a police officer pumping petrol from a police storage tank into his personal... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch