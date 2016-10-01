‘Big’ guns could be in for a real battle tomorrow

-GMR&SC Drag Meet

With entries coming in all the time, tomorrow’s Guyana Motor Racing & Sports Club (GMR&SC) season ending Drag Meet is anticipated to provide a real battle for top honours, at the South Dakota Circuit.

Recent word from the entity confirmed that so far over thirty dragsters have registered to participate in the activity and among them are two females in Sharima Khan and Ramona Latchan and they are expected to face off against their male counterparts in a clash of the sexes.

Some of the competitors who’ve entered are: Imran Khan, Victor Singh, O’Neal Higgins, Damion Persaud, Shawn Persaud, Alexei Ross, Richard Hamid, Reeyad Hamid, Ramona Latchan, Devendra Persaud, Devendra Ramroop, Suraj Persaud, Javid Arkaran, Rayman Baksh, Beenarine Ballaran, Sharima Khan, Michael Whitehead, Parmanand Ramcharan, Romane Henry, Steve Raganauth and Naresh Kumar.

Experienced dragsters such as Anand Ramchand, who normally drives a set of cars, the Daby brothers Rondell and Peter, Chet Singh, Sanjay Persaud, female dragster Sharima Khan and Shawn Persaud, have all confirmed participation and their presence is sure guarantee that the showdown over the quarter-mile strip is a must see.

The Toyota Supra of Rondel Daby is one of the machines that the fans love to flock and usually seem intrigued by its raw speed, but Singh, Ramchand and Peter Daby Mitsubishi Evolutions are also stacked with unbelievable horse power.

Among the categories to be contested are the F Class – 14 Seconds Bracket, E Class – 13 Seconds Bracket, D Class – 12 Seconds Bracket, C Class – 11 Seconds Bracket, B Class – 10 Seconds Bracket, A Class – 9 Seconds Bracket and the 8 Seconds Bracket.

The Porta Tree Timing device with specialized starting lights will be operational throughout the day.

Starting time is 09:00 hrs and admission is adults $1000, children $500, while those under the age of 12 years and vehicles are free.