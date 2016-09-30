Victims of child abuse take spotlight

-Aim to have greater means to stop child abuse

The Child Protection Agency, in partnership with the Guyana Police Force, Child Link and advocates of children’s rights hosted a walk and candle light vigil yesterday, at the Police Officers’ Mess Eve Leary.

The aim of the event was to raise further awareness of child abuse, especially sexual abuse. The event encourages persons to act to stop child abuse. The head of the Juvenile Department, Leslyn Halley, said that the Police have developed Sexual Offence Units all across the country to encourage persons to report offences to the law enforcement agency.

Halley further went on to state that, “Children’s safety and security are our priority”.

Among the other participants were the Minister of Social Protection Volda Lawrence and staff, representatives of the Public Health Ministry, the Guyana Police Force, Child Link, and victims of sexual abuse.

Ann Greene, Director of the Childcare and Protection Agency, urged for more support for victims of abuse so that they can be reformed. Greene stated that even with professional support and family support, communities can aid in supporting victims. The Director commended the victims that were present at the event on their strength for being there.

Kean Chase, Coordinator of Child Link, a Non-Governmental Organisation, stressed that education is most important in preventing child abuse and eliminating the stigma attached to it.

“If someone tells us he or she is abused what do we do? Do we judge, believe, see him or her as less of a person, do we add to the sense of shame, question the sexuality, think the person will abuse also or do we listen and support.

“As we observe Child Protection Week activities it is fitting that we give much needed attention to child abuse here in Guyana. We don’t just give attention to the protection of our children one week every September, but every day as much as is needed,” she said.

Chase called for greater presence highlighting child abuse on social media. “It’s never trending, tweeted about or given likes on social media”. She stated that child abuse should be discussed more openly by the public and that the conversation of this curse that is plaguing our society is needed.

“It takes a village to raise a child “but let’s be real – this is not so and hasn’t been so for a long time. What happened –did we just get busy, is it technology whatever it is, it has to change and that change begins with us here tonight.

“We are here not just as persons interested in attending a random activity, but as individuals giving attention to those suffering in silence; those that are continuing to be abused and those that have never been given justice and is long gone.”

She further emphasized that sexual abuse is not just about being raped. “It is so much more. It’s about the inability to roam freely without being bombarded by sexual suggestions and comments, pornographic images; being a victim of voyeurism and the feeling of you being at fault for being you.

“It is happening among us in rich and poor homes alike, among the educated, and not also affecting boys and girls alike. And we either don’t notice or choose not to see this ugly truth. But the stats are ugly too. One in four girls under 18, and one in six boys will be in his/her lifetime sexually abused or exposed to it.

One in three girls is sexually exploited before 16, or forced into sex. There were 600-plus reported cases in 2014. What about the unreported cases?” she queried.

To support the victims that participated in the event, there was a special session in their honour.