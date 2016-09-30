Title up for grabs as Junior Chess Championships commences this weekend

Junior chess players are expected to engage in a keen tussle for honours when the Guyana Chess Federation (GCF) stages the National Junior Qualifiers Tournament tomorrow at the National Resource Centre, Woolford Avenue, starting from 13:00hrs.

Additionally, the more experienced players will engage in valuable activity since the organisers have also planned a senior tournament which will run alongside the juniors. The (junior) tournament comprises 7 rounds the players will engage in just one round on the inaugural day. They will play two rounds when activities continues this Sunday from 09:30hrs whereupon the players will rest for a week before resuming activities on Saturday October 8 at 10:00hrs for an additional 2 rounds with the final 2 rounds to be contested one day later from 09:30hrs.

A new champion will be crowned since defending champion, Haifeng Su, is now over the stipulated age of 19 years and is therefore ineligible. Additionally, Haifeng Su has recently departed for Canada where he is now pursuing academic studies.

President of the Guyana Chess Federation (GCF), Irshad Mohamed, said that Haifeng Su had taken time out from his studies to be a part of the team that competed at the 42nd chess Olympiad in Baku Azerbaijan. Mr. Mohamed said that Haifeng has since returned to the North American country just after returning from Azerbaijan.

Meanwhile, the pundits are anticipating a competitive tournament since most of the contestants have been in intense practice and are in ripping form. At the moment, 17 years old, Sheriffa Ali is the favorite to cart off the honours.

She is just back from Azerbaijan where she was promoted to Women Candidate Master (WCM) after amassing 5 ½ points from her 10 games. Notwithstanding, her ascendency may not be so simple since several other players are just as competent and determined to clinch the accolade. Such names include Roberto Neto, Julia Clementson and Jessica Clementson among others. A stiff battle for the top prize is anticipated.

The tournament will utilize the Swiss format and will be contested in a time control of 90 minutes per player. The GCF invites all chess players to contest for the title.