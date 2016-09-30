Latest update September 30th, 2016 12:20 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

There are no Accidents just Precedents

Sep 30, 2016 Letters 0

Dear Editor,
I am as equally stumped as any other civic minded Guyanese as to the causal factors underlying the current social morass ravaging the country that I still call home. I am not on a personal quest for solutions, but beneath my outer veneer lies a germinative layer, poised for successful and transformative emergence. What is happening with the rising homicides, suicides, sororicides, abuses of minors, alcohol- fueled road carnages, human trafficking and the list goes on? There seems to be no solution in sight. Permit me to recall, a maxim that I believe is applicable to present day Guyana, one which says; “there are no accidents just precedents”. To better explain it, things that preceded what we can witness with our eyes today. If we know what these things are then we can move forward with intentionality to create real changes. However, therein lies the crux of the problem as seemingly the government is unclear, as to what those precedents are, what have created them, and as such are just spinning wheels to no effect.
For my Guyana, the time has arrived for a careful and well detailed search for the precedents that have brought about these accidents. It is a task that should be undertaken only by those who will set a precedent by having proven and demonstrable qualities capable of bringing about unprecedented changes.
Yvonne Sam

More in this category

Sports

2016 Tobago International Cycling Classic – Stage Two ..Hicks is 3rd in Division two

2016 Tobago International Cycling Classic – Stage Two ..Hicks is...

Sep 30, 2016

Guyanese junior cyclist Andrew Hicks has continued his good form at the Tobago International Cycle Classic in the Twin Island Republic by placing 3rd in Stage Two, Division Two competition on...
Read More
GCB Jaguars 3-day League …L/C’tyne aiming to extend winning streak; 2nd placed W/Dem looking to close gap on leaders

GCB Jaguars 3-day League …L/C’tyne aiming...

Sep 30, 2016

Kendall’s Union SC to host 2nd Div. 5/5 Fund Raising Competition

Kendall’s Union SC to host 2nd Div. 5/5 Fund...

Sep 30, 2016

Windies hoping to turn corner on poor run

Windies hoping to turn corner on poor run

Sep 30, 2016

West Indies in UAE 2016-17 ‘Terribly embarrassing’ if WI don’t get automatic WC qualification – Dujon

West Indies in UAE 2016-17 ‘Terribly...

Sep 29, 2016

Guardiola’s perfect record falls in thrilling Celtic draw

Guardiola’s perfect record falls in...

Sep 29, 2016

2016 Tobago International Cycling Classic Crawford wins Div. 2; Hicks is top U19; Jeffrey 2nd U25: Williams is 9th in Div. 1

2016 Tobago International Cycling Classic ...

Sep 29, 2016

Features/Columnists

  • Reforming the deformed

    A few months ago, there was a photograph of a police officer pumping petrol from a police storage tank into his personal... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch