There are no Accidents just Precedents

Dear Editor,

I am as equally stumped as any other civic minded Guyanese as to the causal factors underlying the current social morass ravaging the country that I still call home. I am not on a personal quest for solutions, but beneath my outer veneer lies a germinative layer, poised for successful and transformative emergence. What is happening with the rising homicides, suicides, sororicides, abuses of minors, alcohol- fueled road carnages, human trafficking and the list goes on? There seems to be no solution in sight. Permit me to recall, a maxim that I believe is applicable to present day Guyana, one which says; “there are no accidents just precedents”. To better explain it, things that preceded what we can witness with our eyes today. If we know what these things are then we can move forward with intentionality to create real changes. However, therein lies the crux of the problem as seemingly the government is unclear, as to what those precedents are, what have created them, and as such are just spinning wheels to no effect.

For my Guyana, the time has arrived for a careful and well detailed search for the precedents that have brought about these accidents. It is a task that should be undertaken only by those who will set a precedent by having proven and demonstrable qualities capable of bringing about unprecedented changes.

Yvonne Sam