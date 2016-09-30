Thelma Rebeiro urgently needs a brain scan

Dear Editor,

Michael McGarrel advocacy of Thelma Rebeiro not receiving proper professional attention is absolutely factual and I do admire his advocacy. Thelma Rebeiro is certainly not receiving professional attention or care at the Lethem hospital. It is her family and relatives who visit her daily at 6am and 5pm to do the work the Lethem hospital nurses should be doing.

Thelma Rebeiro seems to have a blockage to her brain that deprives the movement of oxygen. A brain scan is therefore urgently needed to be done by a brain specialist which may restore her to consciousness. She has a throat problem that affects her swallowing. It causes a buildup of saliva causing her to choke. This may be as a result of bronchus pneumonia. Thelma Rebeiro also needs the attention of a nerve specialist as well. It is therefore very important that the chief medical officer quickly dispatch a qualified brain, throat and nerve specialist to the Lethem hospital for professional examination of Thelma Rebeiro. The chief medical officer (CMO) must make this professional medical examination project a priority.

But if Guyana’s medical authorities find this to be an impossible specialized health project to be done within two weeks, then the family and relatives may have to seek the assistance of the Ambassador of the Federative Republic of Brazilian to have her receive medical treatment. In the meanwhile, the Amerindian Action Movement of Guyana (TAAMOG) is calling on the Granger administration to fire the Public Health Minister, Dr. George Norton for deliberately refusing to provide specialized medical attention to Thelma Rebeiro, an indigenous citizen of Shulinab village, south central Rupununi, Region 9.

Peter Persaud