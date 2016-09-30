The sad story of a sick, bed-ridden woman in the Lethem hospital

Dear Editor,

Please provide me some space to highlight a burning issue in relation to the care of a patient in the healthcare system. Several months ago we would have read about a Lethem woman Thelma Ribeiro being unconscious after having a surgery to remove gall stones. At the time of those revelations the Honourable Minister of Health denied having knowledge of the issue , however, he assured that he will look into Rebeiro’s condition and determine what assistance can be rendered, but did not give a commitment until all the details were available to the Ministry. It seems as though after all those months he still has not received all the details as the mother is still to get due care and medical attention.

It has been about six months since the surgery and the patient is still to regain consciousness. She is currently at the Lethem hospital being cared for by her relatives who have accepted that she may never regain consciousness. Mr. Editor, what troubles me is the manner in which this patient is left to the mercies of God. It troubles me that a patient can be in a hospital, where there are nurses and doctors who swore to care for the sick and that this patient is just left without due attention and care needed for her wellbeing. Can you imagine that they had even proposed discharging her so that the family can take her home to which the family was opposed as they would not be able to care for her properly because they do not have certain necessary equipment to care for her? The patient is from the village of Shulinab which is about 35 miles away from Lethem.

One can understand that relatives play an important role in the healing of the patient and I have seen some progress in this particular case, however, there are aspects of the care of patients that are beyond the abilities of relatives and must be done by nurses or doctors who are trained to afford such. The relatives appreciate that she was transferred to the region where they can support her care and healing. However, it is beyond comprehension why due attention and care is not being afforded Ms. Ribeiro.

On two occasions last week I visited Ms. Ribeiro at the Lethem hospital and found that it was her relatives who were caring for her, I am sure it is because of them that she still holds on to this day. She has a very huge bedsore in her lumbar region which had developed while she was a patient at the GPHC. Currently the sore is improving and has to be dressed daily by the relatives, if this is not done she is left until the next time they come as she is just left there. There were even instances when relatives found her in soiled pamper after the gall stones were removed at GPHC. The patient also had a tracheostomy done to assist with her breathing; currently it spews fluids which are beginning to smell bad; pointing to some sort of infection.

Additionally she seems to be developing candiasis in the mouth; I am not a doctor but I know that these can be treated with simple regimens which I am sure the hospital has; after all there were photographs in the press showing drugs were being delivered. Why then is she left to rot from the inside? Why isn’t she being provided any medication? She may not be conscious but she has life, she has held on for six months already and we should not yet give up on her. From the last time I saw her at the GPHC she is more responsive as she blinks her eyes more and moves her foot when pinched, even moving her head from side to side. In general her responsiveness has improved just that now she seems to be developing other infections as she is not being monitored by the trained medical practitioners. It is the relatives who have to suction the fluids through the stoma; thankfully they have the use of the hospital’s machine to do it.

What has happened to our humanity? How can we see another human being left to rot in this condition? When will the health care system deliver proper care for our citizens? Don’t we have any dignity left in us to at least offer her the best care we can until she goes? Don’t we value the lives of those around us? What will it take to get the attention of the relevant authorities? Are we going to continue to accept sub-standard services from those who are being paid by our tax dollars?

Michael Mc Garrell