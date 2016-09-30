Latest update September 30th, 2016 12:55 AM

Negotiations on teachers’ salary increase outside of GPSU’s

Sep 30, 2016

The Guyana Teachers Union (GTU) will be able to hold negotiations with the government of Guyana outside of that which is ongoing between government and the Guyana Public Service Union (GPSU). This is according to President David Granger.
As he appeared on the televised programme The Public Interest yesterday, the President was faced with questions surrounding the proposed salary increase. Granger was asked to respond to allegations made by GTU to the effect that a percentage increase is being forced on it, as is being forced on the GPSU despite the fact that there are provisions for negotiations.
Granger told reporters that the proposed salary increase, which had been put forward to GPSU for 2016, is not the same for the Guyana Teachers Union (GTU).
He said, “It is not my view that the GTU negotiations were part of the negotiations with GPSU. I would have expected a separate arrangement to be made and I would say that the actual agreement between the Ministry of Education and Guyana Teachers’ Union should be something which should be kept separate from the GPSU negotiations.”
Granger continued, “We as the government accept, we acknowledge (and) we observe the collective bargaining agreement.”
Even the GPSU payment, when made, is simply a preliminary one, as the negotiations between the Unions and the Government continue, the Head of State said.
Despite the ongoing negotiations, government has made a “final offer” to the GPSU. With this offer, workers earning below $100,000 will be given a six percent increase, while those earning over $100,000 to $300,000 will benefit from a five percent increase.
Citizens working for over $300,000 to $800,000 will be given a 4.5 percent increase and those earning over $800,000 to $1M will be given a two percent increase. Guyanese earning over $1M are to be given a one percent increase.

