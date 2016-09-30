PCA Chairman to visit Lethem

Latest update September 30th, 2016 12:20 AM
-to hear from Police ranks, residents
Chairman of the Police Complaints Authority, Justice Cecil Kennard, will be meeting with the members of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) today. The meeting will be held at the Lethem Police Station in Region Nine at 13:00hrs and will serve as a forum to explain his role and responsibilities to the ranks.
Justice Kennard will also bring matters of concern to him to the ranks’ attention.
Following the meeting Justice Kennard will meet with members of the public at the Amerindian Hostel to enlighten them of his role. He will also let the members of the meeting share complaints against the Guyana Police Force (GPF). Persons who wish to lodge a complaint will be confidentially heard, the statement added.
Justice Kennard will also be on a radio broadcast during the morning of October 1, 2016. He also intends to visit other hinterland areas later this year. He has plans to visit Bartica, Moruca, Mabaruma, Mahdia and Port Kaituma.
Sep 30, 2016Guyana’s two-member team to the XC Caribbean Mountain Bike Championships that took place in St. Maarten/St. Martin on Sunday last while not featuring among the top riders, gained valuable exposure...
Sep 30, 2016
Sep 30, 2016
Sep 30, 2016
Sep 30, 2016
Sep 29, 2016
Sep 29, 2016
Here is a lengthy extract from my July 16, 2013 column. It is about the GECOM’s Chairman, Steve Surajbally; “We... more
A few months ago, there was a photograph of a police officer pumping petrol from a police storage tank into his personal... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the OAS. He is also Sir... more
It is amazing how much Guyanese imitate the rich ion the developed world and how little they are prepared to work for... more