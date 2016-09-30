PCA Chairman to visit Lethem

-to hear from Police ranks, residents

Chairman of the Police Complaints Authority, Justice Cecil Kennard, will be meeting with the members of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) today. The meeting will be held at the Lethem Police Station in Region Nine at 13:00hrs and will serve as a forum to explain his role and responsibilities to the ranks.

Justice Kennard will also bring matters of concern to him to the ranks’ attention.

Following the meeting Justice Kennard will meet with members of the public at the Amerindian Hostel to enlighten them of his role. He will also let the members of the meeting share complaints against the Guyana Police Force (GPF). Persons who wish to lodge a complaint will be confidentially heard, the statement added.

Justice Kennard will also be on a radio broadcast during the morning of October 1, 2016. He also intends to visit other hinterland areas later this year. He has plans to visit Bartica, Moruca, Mabaruma, Mahdia and Port Kaituma.