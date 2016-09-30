Latest update September 30th, 2016 12:15 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Opportunities exist for veterans within the Natural Resources Sector

Sep 30, 2016 News 0

Raphael Trotman, Minister of Natural Resources, appear before the Commission of Inquiry into the conditions and circumstances facing veterans of the Guyana Defense Force, Guyana People’s Militia, and the Guyana National Service
The idea of this Commission took root on November 21, 2013 when a Motion calling for the establishment of a Commission to inquire into the conditions and circumstances facing Veterans, was approved by the National Assembly, Trotman said.
Adding that, the Motion was not acted upon by the then Government.
Trotman explained it is his personal view that service to one’s country is the highest and most important form of service. When that service involves protecting and advancing the values, ideals, symbols and patrimony of the state and people, then it is to be treasured and set apart for the highest commendation.
It is selfless and sacrificial service that must be respected and rewarded, Trotman said theirs is a duty beyond earning a mere salary, it is a hallowed trust, one that is bestowed when we place their confidence in the armed forces to secure Guyana’s borders to protect and serve; to punish and rehabilitate offenders; and to rescue us from other calamities.
The Minister shared some possible perspectives on how the Ministry of Natural Resources could support.
“The protectors and defenders of the national patrimony must be given an inheritance or parts of that patrimony. It may be land that is either in housing, mining, farming or forestry.”
The Minister highlighted the group in Trinidad and Tobago known as the ‘Merikins’. Noting that as a means of both ensuring access to resources to veterans and for ensuring beneficial occupation of territory, persons may be assigned lands for settlements based on Company or Corps structure.
It was noted that 20 per cent of royalties collected from mining within Amerindian titled villages is set aside. He proposed for consideration that a percentage of royalties earned from the sector be transferred to the Treasury for addition to Veterans’ pensions.
For those who are fit to work after the legal age of retirement, the Minister said the Natural Resources Sector has specialized opportunities for wardens and compliance officers.
These officers, he said, address illegal mining and environmental degradation; interdiction and prevention of smuggling of gold, diamonds, wildlife and plants, and enforcement of laws and regulations.
Trotman said that he felt honoured to have been invited to appear before the Commission – not only to share views and perspectives on the subject at hand, but also to submit himself, as representative of a major stakeholder in the national development architecture.

More in this category

Sports

West Indies in UAE 2016-17 ‘Terribly embarrassing’ if WI don’t get automatic WC qualification – Dujon

West Indies in UAE 2016-17 ‘Terribly embarrassing’ if WI...

Sep 29, 2016

ESPNcricinfo – Jeff Dujon, the former West Indies wicketkeeper, has said it would be a “terrible embarrassment” if West Indies were unable to qualify automatically for the 2019...
Read More
Guardiola’s perfect record falls in thrilling Celtic draw

Guardiola’s perfect record falls in...

Sep 29, 2016

2016 Tobago International Cycling Classic Crawford wins Div. 2; Hicks is top U19; Jeffrey 2nd U25: Williams is 9th in Div. 1

2016 Tobago International Cycling Classic ...

Sep 29, 2016

Who will reign supreme at Sunday’s Drag Meet?

Who will reign supreme at Sunday’s Drag Meet?

Sep 29, 2016

SS Jaguars, G Square Cavaliers triumph

SS Jaguars, G Square Cavaliers triumph

Sep 29, 2016

Regal Sports T20 continues on Sunday

Regal Sports T20 continues on Sunday

Sep 29, 2016

Regal SCC/Regal Sports support boxer Atwell

Regal SCC/Regal Sports support boxer Atwell

Sep 29, 2016

Features/Columnists

  • Reforming the deformed

    A few months ago, there was a photograph of a police officer pumping petrol from a police storage tank into his personal... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch