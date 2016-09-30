No-case submission overruled in causing death trial

A no-case submission was yesterday overruled by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the trial of Roopnarine Hardowar, who is charged with causing the death of Ramdolar Dhanraj by dangerous driving on November 15, 2014.

Dhanraj, 60, formerly of Pearl, East Bank Demerara, died on the spot, after he was crushed by a lumber-laden truck that was being driven allegedly by drunken driver, Hardowar. The elderly man was riding his bicycle along the Pearl Public Road, East Bank Demerara when he was struck from behind by the motor lorry. Reports are that the man was heading home, when the truck which was heading to the city struck him down.

It was reported that Dhanraj’s mangled bicycle was left lying in the grass while his badly crushed body was close by.

Magistrate McLennan called on the defendant to lead a defence after ruling that there was sufficient evidence against him for the offence based on the case presented by Police Prosecutor Neville Jeffers.

In an unsworn testimony, Hardowar who is out on bail, pointed out that he was not driving dangerously and did everything possible to avoid the collision.

Hardowar told the court that on the day in question, he was driving the motor lorry. The defendant said that he left Timehri, East Bank Demerara and made a stop at Rubis Service Station. Hardowar recalled that as he approached Pearl Public Road, he saw a pedal cyclist coming from the western direction proceeding in the opposite direction. The defendant said that although he applied brakes and sounded his horn, there was a collision.

As a result of the collision, the defendant stated he lost control of the motor lorry and ended up in a nearby trench.

According to him, he came out of the vehicle shortly after the accident and rendered assistance. However, he told the court that an angry mob dealt him a sound thrashing. Hardowar said that police ranks later arrived at the scene and he related a story to them. He added that he was taken to the Police Outpost, where he gave a statement.

This was the extent of his testimony after he indicated through his attorney that he had no witnesses to call. The Chief Magistrate adjourned the matter until October 17, when closing arguments will be presented by the defence.