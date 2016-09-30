Monotony can make you become a drinking driver

Latest update September 30th, 2016 12:20 AM

Dear Editor,
It would be interesting to know whether the greatest number of drink-driving offences and casualties happened among people who do ‘transporting’ for a living or not.  People who earn their living in the transport business tend to drink through boredom and the monotony of the job.  Years ago, train drivers and conductors and ‘contracted’ taxi drivers earned a reputation for heavy drinking.  Monotony was the cause – making the same journey day after day. I remember during WWII, the contracted drivers for the American forces rapidly gained this reputation. As did ECD train conductors. In today’s Guyana, the added desire to make as much money as possible may heighten the problem.
Geralda Dennison

