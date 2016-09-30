Kendall’s Union SC to host 2nd Div. 5/5 Fund Raising Competition

Kendell’s Union Sports Club (KUCC) of #19 East Coast Berbice has organised a one-day 5/5 cricket competition for second division teams in the East Berbice area and would be played with red balls.

A total of 12-teams have entered and they are: Kendall’s Union ‘A’ and ‘B’, Young Warriors, Rose Hall Canje, Goed Bananen Land, Betsy Ground, Jai Hind, Courtland, Toopoo, Edinburg, Young and the Restless and Canefield Cricket Clubs.

Prizes $40,000 and trophy, 20, 000 and trophy and $10,000 and trophy would be presented to the top three teams. The man-of-the-match in the final will also receive a trophy. The first 100 persons entering the ground will win gifts at the gate.