Kendall’s Union SC to host 2nd Div. 5/5 Fund Raising Competition

Latest update September 30th, 2016 12:55 AM
Kendell’s Union Sports Club (KUCC) of #19 East Coast Berbice has organised a one-day 5/5 cricket competition for second division teams in the East Berbice area and would be played with red balls.
A total of 12-teams have entered and they are: Kendall’s Union ‘A’ and ‘B’, Young Warriors, Rose Hall Canje, Goed Bananen Land, Betsy Ground, Jai Hind, Courtland, Toopoo, Edinburg, Young and the Restless and Canefield Cricket Clubs.
Prizes $40,000 and trophy, 20, 000 and trophy and $10,000 and trophy would be presented to the top three teams. The man-of-the-match in the final will also receive a trophy. The first 100 persons entering the ground will win gifts at the gate.
