Guyana should accept some of those who are suffering

Dear Editor,
Our benign President David Granger, in his noble address recently to the United Nations assembly, on matter of the current migrant crisis, noted that the situation “if left unattended or unresolved, can escalate into regional and even global crises, which can threaten the existence of larger numbers of persons in wider areas, even beyond their country’s borders.”
Most of us in Guyana today are descendant of migrants who were brought from Africa or India or China and even Portugal in challenging times and conditions to work for the British who had conquered and colonized this land from our indigenous Amerindians. Some of us are even third generation migrants.
Guyana currently has less than one million inhabitants in its eighty-three thousand square miles; could it not accept an acceptable amount of those suffering humanity and demonstrate its good sense of magnanimity to a suffering humanity and the rest of the world? I bet we can! So let’s do it!
Rooplall Dudhnath
