Gunmen pose as police ranks, kick down Herstelling family’s door

– Escape with $2M in cash and jewelry after beating, terrorizing victims

Five gunmen, posing as police ranks kicked down the door of a Herstelling, East Bank Demerara (EBD) family home, and beat them before escaping with $2M in cash and jewellery.

The 15-minute ordeal has left the victims, Esther Harrinauth, 43; her husband 46-year-old Anganauth Harrinauth and their 22-year-old daughter, Vidyawattie Harrinauth traumatized. They all received a sound thrashing at the hands of the gunmen.

The incident occurred shortly after 02:00 hrs at Lot 463 Fourth Street, Herstelling, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

A neighbour’s surveillance footage showed when two cars stopped in front of the family’s two-storey home and five persons exited. The vehicles then drove up the road where they waited on the men to return.

A traumatized Esther Harrinauth yesterday recalled that her husband had just got up to use the washroom.

When he returned to bed, they heard the sound of a car engine in front of their premises.

“Before we could have peeped, we hear like someone jumping the fence and my husband shouted and asked who it was and someone said ‘police.’ Before we could have done anything, we hear them kicking at the door,” the woman said.

The men first broke a window but when they realized it was grilled, they kicked down their victim’s door, which only took a few seconds.

According to Esther Harrinauth, after breaking the door, the five men, all armed with guns rushed up to their rooms and demanded that they remain quiet while claiming that they were police officers. The woman said that they had no time to hide or shout for help.

“They looking and asking where the money and jewelry is and they hit my husband with the gun and a cutlass they collect from downstairs. They hit me and my daughter with the gun,” the woman related.

She explained that while the men were beating her husband, they requested that she and her daughter lie on the floor.

Throughout the ordeal, the men reassured the victims that they were police ranks and demanded that they be quiet.

The victims asked no questions. They did as the men said. The gunmen were not masked. Meanwhile, neighbours who gathered at the victim’s home yesterday, said that it was the first time that such an incident occurred in the quiet community.

Up to press time, no one has been arrested.