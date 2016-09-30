Latest update September 30th, 2016 12:25 AM

Give preference to Guyanese products

Dear Editor, 
With response to the “Topco Juice Contract” letter written to the editor on Sunday, September 25th, 2016 by Anil Nandlall, speaking as an experienced teacher, a proud Guyanese and also an entrepreneur, I do support Mr. Nandlall’s view on the issue. Often, in other countries, they prefer to use products manufactured in their country compared to others being imported. When CIDI receives their contract, would they allow Guyanese farmers to supply them with fruits being grown in Guyana as the Topco Company would? I should think not. With the way the Surname economy is at the moment, the company would most likely import products from their country to increase their economic growth.
In addition, are we certain that the nutritional value will remain the same to boost or babies’ brain function or is it going to destroy our children? Are we going to teach the future generation to use and support Guyanese products or are we going to teach them that foreign is best with chemicals and preservatives?
Our founder leader, Mr. Forbes Burnham, always taught us to be proud Guyanese by supporting local. Therefore, I am urging head teachers of nursery and primary schools to boycott this product.
For the last month, parents have been providing their children with local juices and water and I believe that they would continue to do so. I hereby urge our government to recognize that local is best.
Concerned teacher

Publisher’s Note

