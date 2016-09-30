Give preference to Guyanese products

Latest update September 30th, 2016 12:25 AM
Dear Editor,
With response to the “Topco Juice Contract” letter written to the editor on Sunday, September 25th, 2016 by Anil Nandlall, speaking as an experienced teacher, a proud Guyanese and also an entrepreneur, I do support Mr. Nandlall’s view on the issue. Often, in other countries, they prefer to use products manufactured in their country compared to others being imported. When CIDI receives their contract, would they allow Guyanese farmers to supply them with fruits being grown in Guyana as the Topco Company would? I should think not. With the way the Surname economy is at the moment, the company would most likely import products from their country to increase their economic growth.
In addition, are we certain that the nutritional value will remain the same to boost or babies’ brain function or is it going to destroy our children? Are we going to teach the future generation to use and support Guyanese products or are we going to teach them that foreign is best with chemicals and preservatives?
Our founder leader, Mr. Forbes Burnham, always taught us to be proud Guyanese by supporting local. Therefore, I am urging head teachers of nursery and primary schools to boycott this product.
For the last month, parents have been providing their children with local juices and water and I believe that they would continue to do so. I hereby urge our government to recognize that local is best.
Concerned teacher
Sep 30, 2016The National Library on Church and Main Streets was abuzz with excitement as young representatives from participating schools in this year’s Courts Pee-Wee Boys Under-11 Primary Schools football...
Sep 30, 2016
Sep 30, 2016
Sep 30, 2016
Sep 30, 2016
Sep 30, 2016
Sep 30, 2016
Here is a lengthy extract from my July 16, 2013 column. It is about the GECOM’s Chairman, Steve Surajbally; “We... more
A few months ago, there was a photograph of a police officer pumping petrol from a police storage tank into his personal... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the OAS. He is also Sir... more
It is amazing how much Guyanese imitate the rich ion the developed world and how little they are prepared to work for... more