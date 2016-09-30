Latest update September 30th, 2016 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GCF name team for 2016 Elite Caribbean Road Cycling Championships …Williams and Fraser-Green headlines selection; two standbys named

Sep 30, 2016 Sports 0

The Guyana Cycling Federation (GCF) has named its team that will contest the 2016 edition of the Caribbean Elite Caribbean Road Cycling Championships to be held in Guadeloupe, October 22-23, next.race

Reigning male and female Road Race champions, Geron Williams (Team Foundation/Continental Cycle Club) and the UK based Claire Fraser-Green will headline the team that will battle their Caribbean counterparts for top honours.
Team Coco’s Raynauth ‘Obeah Man’ Jeffrey, Hamza Eastman and Stephano Husbands along with Team Evolution’s Michael Anthony are the other cyclists making up the six-member team with Fraser-Green being the lone female.
Returning from last year’s team which competed at the said competition in Barbados are Fraser-Green, Williams, Anthony and Eastman. Jeffrey had finished second to Williams at this year’s GCF Road Race Championships with Husbands, 3rd. Two standbys have been named in Raul Leal of United Cycle Club and Team Coco’s Jamal John.
It is understood that the race route in Guadeloupe is challenging with a number of steep hills along the way. GCF Vice President Paul Choo Wee Nam confirmed that the local body has written the National sports Commission seeking their assistance to enable the team’s travel to Guadeloupe.
Williams, Jeffrey, Eastman and Husbands are all currently compete at the Togabo Cycling Classic being held in the Island of Trinidad and Tobago.

More in this category

Sports

Courts Pee Wee 5th Edition launched

Courts Pee Wee 5th Edition launched

Sep 30, 2016

The National Library on Church and Main Streets was abuzz with excitement as young representatives from participating schools in this year’s Courts Pee-Wee Boys Under-11 Primary Schools football...
Read More
GCF name team for 2016 Elite Caribbean Road Cycling Championships …Williams and Fraser-Green headlines selection; two standbys named

GCF name team for 2016 Elite Caribbean Road...

Sep 30, 2016

Title up for grabs as Junior Chess Championships commences this weekend

Title up for grabs as Junior Chess Championships...

Sep 30, 2016

Caribbean Mountain Bike Championships …Thomas and Bentley gain valuable exposure from inaugural participation

Caribbean Mountain Bike Championships...

Sep 30, 2016

2016 Tobago International Cycling Classic – Stage Two ..Hicks is 3rd in Division two

2016 Tobago International Cycling Classic –...

Sep 30, 2016

GCB Jaguars 3-day League …L/C’tyne aiming to extend winning streak; 2nd placed W/Dem looking to close gap on leaders

GCB Jaguars 3-day League …L/C’tyne aiming...

Sep 30, 2016

Kendall’s Union SC to host 2nd Div. 5/5 Fund Raising Competition

Kendall’s Union SC to host 2nd Div. 5/5 Fund...

Sep 30, 2016

Features/Columnists

  • Reforming the deformed

    A few months ago, there was a photograph of a police officer pumping petrol from a police storage tank into his personal... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch