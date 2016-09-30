GCF name team for 2016 Elite Caribbean Road Cycling Championships …Williams and Fraser-Green headlines selection; two standbys named

The Guyana Cycling Federation (GCF) has named its team that will contest the 2016 edition of the Caribbean Elite Caribbean Road Cycling Championships to be held in Guadeloupe, October 22-23, next.

Reigning male and female Road Race champions, Geron Williams (Team Foundation/Continental Cycle Club) and the UK based Claire Fraser-Green will headline the team that will battle their Caribbean counterparts for top honours.

Team Coco’s Raynauth ‘Obeah Man’ Jeffrey, Hamza Eastman and Stephano Husbands along with Team Evolution’s Michael Anthony are the other cyclists making up the six-member team with Fraser-Green being the lone female.

Returning from last year’s team which competed at the said competition in Barbados are Fraser-Green, Williams, Anthony and Eastman. Jeffrey had finished second to Williams at this year’s GCF Road Race Championships with Husbands, 3rd. Two standbys have been named in Raul Leal of United Cycle Club and Team Coco’s Jamal John.

It is understood that the race route in Guadeloupe is challenging with a number of steep hills along the way. GCF Vice President Paul Choo Wee Nam confirmed that the local body has written the National sports Commission seeking their assistance to enable the team’s travel to Guadeloupe.

Williams, Jeffrey, Eastman and Husbands are all currently compete at the Togabo Cycling Classic being held in the Island of Trinidad and Tobago.