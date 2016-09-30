Drug addict slaughters son who defended mother

A drug addict, who was verbally abusing his wife over $400 Wednesday night, slaughtered his 24-year-old son when the young man intervened and defended his mother.

Police subsequently arrested the suspect who had fled the scene. The incident occurred around 22:30 hrs at Annandale, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

The dead man has been identified as Mahesh Chan, a truck porter of Lot 81 Naresh Street, Annandale. He was chopped to the chest and abdomen by his drug-addict father. The young man was pronounced dead at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

In a statement, the police said that investigation is being conducted into the alleged murder of Mahesh Chan by his father, who fled the scene but was subsequently apprehended and taken into police custody.

Investigation so far has revealed that the suspect had requested to borrow money from his wife, who refused his request. As a result, they had an altercation which ended in a heated argument. The 24-year-old man’s intervention led to his father arming himself with a cutlass and chopping him twice.

According to information received, the victim had been smoking marijuana earlier in the night and had requested more money to purchase weed.

At the home yesterday where the victim lived with his parents and two of five siblings, his mother, Tejranie, was in tears.

She explained that her husband gave her $2000 to purchase a few items early Wednesday. In the night, he demanded to have the change.

“He always giving me money and take it back. He packed his clothes in a bag and say he going away and he cussing and asking for the money. Me son hear and ask me how much money he want and then he tell me to give him the money and let he go,” the woman recalled.

She added that while her son was speaking, her husband said that he was defending his mother and immediately ran to the kitchen and picked up a cutlass. “He chopped me son to he chest and he (son) run and he fall down in the room and then he chop the bai again.”

After wounding his son, the suspect left the house and returned a few minutes later and began verbally abusing his dead son. “The bai done dead and he come and cursing he from outside the house and he ain’t stopping.”

The woman explained that her husband only left when the taxi came and took her son to the hospital.

“He always beating me and chopping me and my son was the one who always pick up for me that is why he killed him,” the woman cried.

Investigations are ongoing.