Dataram is not Guyana burden

Soulja Bai tek crank. He hear when Rohee seh that Dataram escape is a slap. He sit down and tell de reporters that de police was careless mek Dataram get away. Wha he mean is that de police should have been keeping an eye pun Dataram.

Dem boys want him to know that he mekking a big mistake when he push he mouth in de police story. He got more control over de deal wha BK cut wid some of de people in de government that he got over Dataram. He government never had control over Dataram.

Soulja Bai should be glad Dataram get away because he don’t have to maintain him. He government already maintaining Guysuco and all dem people who deh wid de sugar industry. Dem was people who accustom to de good life when Jagdeo was in power.

At least somebody maintaining Dataram. Soulja Bai should be happy that de man gone from this land.

Before Soulja Bai worry bout Dataram he should worry bout de drugs bond deal. Moses, Trotty and Joe ShanLin justify de bond because dem see fire and traffic along de East Bank Highway. Dem boys wonder how come dem ain’t try to move de airport because people can always miss de flight because of some fire or some traffic jam.

All dem boys tell Soulja Bai when he ask bout de bond was that dem was saving money. Is de same way dem saving money pun Dataram. Wha ketch Rohee is de $165 million fine. He want put he hand pun that money. He can’t get it.

And Soulja Bai should keep he mouth shut and he eye pun other things. Jagdeo tek Pradoville; Donald ain’t tek nutten but Rohee also got house in Pradoville and dem boys wouldn’t be surprise if Dataram living in that same community.

One of de things in life is that de government don’t have control over de courts. Soulja Bai better watch out before de next thing he hear is that people seh how he meddling in de courts.

Talk half and tek you eye off Dataram, Soulja Bai.