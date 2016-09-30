Courts Pee Wee 5th Edition launched

The National Library on Church and Main Streets was abuzz with excitement as young representatives from participating schools in this year’s Courts Pee-Wee Boys Under-11 Primary Schools football Championship flocked the location to witness the official Launch yesterday.

Managing Director Clyde de Haas, Petra Organisation Co-Director Troy Mendonca, GFF President Wayne Forde, Malta Brand Manager, Clayton McKenzie and Petra representative Mark Alleyne were present at the occasion.

Addressing the attendees, de Haas said their primary focus is to develop the sport and the potential talent that are noticeable at the grassroots level where technique and discipline could be nurtured, emphasising their delight in being able to play a role, however small in building the future of the sport in Guyana.

According to de Haas, Petra Organization must be recognised for its effort, adding that the Company’s goodwill which amounts to $4million would mean nothing without the hard-work of the Organisation.

He also extended thanks to Banks DIH Limited for being a valuable partner as well as the GFF for implementing the strategies that can be beneficial by building on the age group and more importantly, the schools for their participation and steadfast support.

Mendonca opened by expressing the Organisation’s appreciation to Courts Guyana for their continued support of the developmental programme, informing that the event has had a huge impact on the lives of many of the participants.

According to him, the tournament has been a success and pointed to several players who came through the competition and have now progressed to the national youth programme. Mendonca also recognised the contribution of other stakeholders such as Banks DIH Limited, the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) and the Ministry of Education.

Forde expressed gratitude to the title sponsors for their consistent investment in the sports, declaring “the consistency shown at this level is exemplary.”

He singled out Banks DIH as always being a partner of the sport for many years, especially in the troubled times, declaring this age group is the most critical for the development of the sport.

Forde thanked the co-ordinators for their outstanding work in the progression of the sport, adding that the GFF will always support such initiatives.

McKenzie said Banks DIH Limited is pleased to be in partnership with Courts in the event, adding the company has seen the tournament’s competitiveness develop each year. The Company according to McKenzie is committed to the growth of the event by adding two banners in the form of Malta and Tropical Mist Water and his wish is that this year’s edition will be the biggest to date.

The event slated to run from October 8th-November 19th at the Thirst Park ground, will feature 24 schools competing in a round-robin format after which the top two teams from each group will join the best four third positioned teams in the round of 16 knock-out stage.

The eight schools that lose during the Round of 16 will then vie for positions nine through 16 until the tournament finishes. The competing schools are: defending champion St. Angela’s, Stella Maris (2014 winners), St Puis (2013 champs), Marian Academy (2012 winners), Enterprise, Tucville, New Guyana School, West Ruimveldt, St Margaret’s, St Agnes, South Ruimveldt, North Georgetown, Smith Memorial, St Gabriel’s, F.E Pollard, Comenius, Success Academy, Mae’s, St. Ambrose, Winfer Garden, St Stephen’s, Rama Krishna, J.E Burnham and School of the Nations.

Winners of the tourney will receive the championship trophy, medals, a set of team uniforms and certificates while the runners-up will collect the second place trophy, medals, six footballs and certificates.

The third placed side will receive the respective trophy, four balls and certificates while fourth placed will be presented with a trophy and certificates. The most discipline team will also be presented with a trophy.

On the individual side, the most valuable player, highest goal scorer and best goalkeeper will each receive a trophy and football cleats.

Photo as Courts Pee Wee 2016 Launch – Petra’s Troy Mendonca (centre) receives the sponsorship cheque from Courts Managing Director Clyde de Haas in the presence of GFF President Wayne Forde (3rdfrom left), Malta Brand Manager Clayton McKenzie (2nd from left) and students yesterday.