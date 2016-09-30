CCTV footage sends man to jail

Milton Smith, 29, appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, in the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court, on Wednesday, on a charge of break and enter and larceny. He was sentenced to 12 months’ imprisonment after he pleaded guilty.

Between September 20 and 23, last, at 136 Young Street, Kingston, Georgetown, Smith broke into Eldorado Trading Limited and stole two trolleys worth $60,000, two travel bags worth $30,000 and a helmet worth $5,000..

According to Police Prosecutor Jeffers, the Virtual Complainant secured the storeroom of his Young Street, Kingston business on September 22 in the evening. The VC returned the next day about 08:00hrs to discover the articles missing.

He made a report to the Criminal Investigation Division (CID) Headquarters after reviewing CCTV footage that revealed the defendant entering the store and removing the said items. He was later arrested by the police. He admitted to stealing the items and selling them to persons unknown.