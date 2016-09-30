Barbados celebrates 50 years of Independence

Dear Editor,

Barbados will celebrate its 50th anniversary of independence on November 30. It will join three other Caribbean Community (CARICOM) states – Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana – in their golden jubilee celebrations. Preparations have started months ago for the grand festivities. A national committee headed by Minister Maxine Mc Lean has been set up to plan and coordinate activities.

Unlike the three other countries Barbados is not known as a too friendly state and is known as “Little England” since its citizens are considered “aloof”. Moreover the immigration authorities are not friendly toward regional visitors. In fact, in some instances hostile which

prompted a Jamaican woman Shanique Myrie to sue and obtained judgment against the government for harassment when she was denied entry into the country. Another Jamaican woman (with her toddler) was also refused entry two months ago and a pregnant Guyanese woman had similar experience three weeks ago.

However, Barbadian is known to be a safe island in terms of crime and more so, because its beautiful white sand beaches and lovely hotels attract thousands of tourists every year. In addition, Bridgetown is the headquarters for several regional and international organizations including Caribbean Development Bank, Caribbean Examination Council, Caribbean Regional Environmental Programme, Caribbean News Agency, Caribbean Broadcasting Union, Caribbean Regional Organization Standard and Quality, Caribbean Tourism Organization, UNDP, FAO, and several others. And because of these important organizations, hundreds if not thousands of non Barbadians have to live and visit the country on a regular basis. In fact, scores of our citizens remained in Barbados. Broadcaster and charity worker, Olga Lopes Seales made Barbados her home and eventually died there. Journalists Ricky Singh and Hubert Williams reside there as well as Jerome Singh formerly of the CDB.

Barbados is thickly populated with nearly 300,000 cramped in its 166 square miles and a report from the United Nations states it has a high Human Development index. However, it does not boast of producing the intellects like Forbes Burnham, Shridath Ramphal, Mohamed Shahabudeen, Walter Rodney, Fenton Ramsahoye, the Luckhoos, but has stalwarts like George Lamming, David Simmonds, Richard Cheltenham, Rihanna, et al. However it is in cricket that Barbados excelled with the names like Garfield Sobers, the three WS, Weekes,Walcott and Worrell, pacers Wesley Hall and Charlie Griffith. Cricket commentator Tony Cozier was also a world famous name.

Barbados was one of the first countries like Guyana that abolished appeals from the Privy Council and joined the appellate division of the Caribbean Court of Justice. However it retained British awards and in July 1980 included Knights and Dames in their national honours and since then, has bestowed knighthoods on their outstanding citizens including politicians, academics and cricketers. The theme of the Barbados anniversary celebrations is “ BARBADOS WE COME FROM” from Bussa to Barrow and Beyond.

Oscar Ramjeet