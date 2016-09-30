Latest update September 30th, 2016 12:55 AM

2016 Tobago International Cycling Classic – Stage Two ..Hicks is 3rd in Division two

Sep 30, 2016 Sports 0

Guyanese junior cyclist Andrew Hicks has continued his good form at the Tobago International Cycle Classic in the Twin Island Republic by placing 3rd in Stage Two, Division Two competition on Wednesday.

Stage 2 Division Two winner Enrique De Cammarmond is flanked by Andrew Hicks (left) and Jabari Whiteman along with a female race official.

The 2 laps/50km category was won by Enrique De Cammarmond (T&T/Heatwave) who was followed to the line by Jabari Whiteman (T&T/Southclaines) and then Hicks (Guyana/Rigtech Sonics CC). Overall, Whitman is in the lead.
Hicks was the winner of Division 2 Juniors U-19 – 5 lap race on day one of the competition.
In Division One (5 laps/100km): 1st was Oscar Pachon (Colombia/Team Cocos), 2nd Aurelin Daniel (France/Team Econ Car Rentals), 3rd Jaime Ramirez (Colombia/Team Foundation) and 4th Andrea Ramirez (Colombia/Team Kriegar). First overall is Arno Van Der Zwet (Netherlands/PSL).

