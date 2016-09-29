“Waste man” freed of attempting to murder “Deportee”

A Man who was on trial for the 2012 attempt murder of another on the Corentyne has been freed.

Vedanand Chander, called “Wasteman”, 37, of No 71 Village, Corentyne, Berbice, was on trial in the Berbice High Court on a charge of attempted murder. The man was on trial before Justice Jo-Ann Barlow and a mixed Jury,

He was accused of attempting to kill Chabbidat Tejram, 35, of No 71 Village, Corentyne on October 16, 2012. The incident occurred following a ‘name calling incident’.

State Prosecutor Stacy Goodings presented the state’s case while Attorneys at law Mursalene Bacchus and Perry Gossai appeared for the defendant.

The state’s case was that Tejram was tiling a bench at the front of his yard at No71 Village when the accused, rode past him on a bicycle and called him a “Deportee”, to which he responded. Chander told him that he was coming back. He returned with a chisel, which he used to injure Tejram under his arm pit.

Both the prosecution and defence addressed the jury who then returned just after one hour with the not guilty verdict. The defence in their address pointed to the inconsistencies in the prosecution’s case. Tejram had testified to being injured under his arm pit. However the police had testified to seeing injuries on his side. They had contended that the injuries could have been self-inflicted. They also zeroed in on the fact that the statement by the Prosecution star witness was given one year after the offence.

Prosecutor Stacy Goodings in her address had stated that the prosecution case was clear. Tejram was under attack. He had nothing to defend himself. He raised his arm to block the accused’s attack and as a result was injured under his arm pit. She urged the jury to believe the prosecution story.

The prosecution had called a number of witnesses, including Latchmanarine Ramsundar, a Neighbourhood Police who testified that on the day in question, he was patrolling within the No 71 area when he saw a crowd gathered.

He made inquiries and observed that Tejram was holding a cloth under his armpit. The accused was nearby with a chisel in his hand. He collected the chisel and handed them over to the police. Both men were taken to the Springlands Police Station

The accused had given an unsworn statement from the dock in which he denied the accusation.

He denied calling anybody a false name and stated that it was the defendant who had pelted him. After the reported pelting they became embroiled in an argument which led to a scramble. They both fell to the ground and he received injuries to his elbow.

Justice Barlow told the accused that “sometimes you find trouble and sometimes trouble finds you. When you meet other young men you can advise then how to stay away from trouble.”