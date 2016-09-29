Two in custody for Berbice farmer’s execution

Latest update September 29th, 2016 12:55 AM
Police in ‘B’ Division have arrested two suspects in connection with the gruesome execution of an East Canje Berbice livestock farmer on Tuesday.
Information reaching Kaieteur News revealed that the men, both hailing from Gangaram, were picked up the same evening of the murder for questioning. The bullet-riddled body of 38-year-old Ramnarine Itwaru, called “Bill” was on Tuesday afternoon discovered at the Wing road, Estate dam area.
Kaieteur News previously reported that the man who resides at Lot 84 Gangaram village left his home at about 1:00 pm to weed his private land when he was executed.
Relatives suspected that the man’s recent ban on persons trespassing on his land may be connected to his gruesome death. A post mortem examination is expected to be conducted today. Investigations are ongoing.
