The disappearing streets lights on this highway

Sep 29, 2016

Dear Editor,
A few years ago the Western section of the east coast corridor was a very picturesque scene at nights as all of the roads lights were in working condition and there seemed to be a maintenance programme in place to replace any defective or damaged units. Much comfort was derived from the installation of these lights as security, road safety and night visibility were appreciated by the road users who plied this route
However over the last eighteen months there seems to have been a total neglect of a maintenance schedule as there now seems to be as many non-working lights as the ones that are actually operational. A few nights ago while on my way home I saw a young lady in the vicinity of the former Medex building frantically seeking assistance after her motor vehicle received a punctured tire.
Out of concern and basic courtesy, I readily rendered assistance and she spared no words to express her gratitude. I am therefore appealing once again to the relevant authorities to have these issues rectified so that we could keep our roads safe.
I have not to date seen any evidence that suggests that our national budget has curtailed any such activity so I am humbly appealing to the relevant authorities to have our lights restored.
Alex Edwards

