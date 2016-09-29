Social Protection Ministry bids farewell to UNICEF Rep

“UNICEF has been our long standing partner, and it’s always better when we have true advocates in its leader…I can say without doubt that she has been a pillar of support to the Ministry of Social Protection in addressing issues relating to the rights and welfare of children and generally social issues.”

These were the sentiments expressed by the Ministry of Social Protection’s Permanent Secretary, Mrs. Lorene Baird, to Ms. Marianne Flach, the outgoing United Nations Children’s Fund Representative to Guyana and Suriname.

The occasion was a farewell luncheon hosted by the Ministry.

Ms. Flach came to Guyana in 2013 and according to the Permanent Secretary, her vigour did not wane. “The Government and People of Guyana are thankful for your service,” she said.

Extending best wishes to Ms. Flach who is retiring from UNICEF and the United Nations, First Lady Mrs. Sandra Granger described her as “a good ally” to the empowerment programmes for women and children.

Guyana has certainly benefited from the UN envoy’s tour of duty here, as she has brought tremendous experience in addressing social challenges, according to Social Protection Minister, Volda Lawrence. “Words cannot express how thankful we are to UNICEF and to you personally for the motivation and inspiration you have given, as well as the technical assistance for the development of our people…personally you are a wonderful human being with a big heart,” she said.

According to Flach, her accomplishments, which include the first situational analysis on women and children in Guyana, are largely due to the support of the team she has at the UNICEF office.

She noted that much of the work she started will continue as the team remains, adding that the partnership with the Ministry of Social Protection is vital, because Ministries such as these are critical to reducing poverty.