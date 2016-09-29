PI into KNews grenade attack…Detonated grenade tendered in court

A live grenade which was detonated after it was thrown at a Lexus SUV belonging to Glenn Lall, owner of Kaieteur News, was tendered and marked for identification purposes, when the preliminary inquiry (PI) into the offence-causing explosion by way of grenade-continued yesterday.

Janeil Howard, 20, of 322 Section ‘C’ Turkeyen, East Coast Demerara; Alfie Garraway, 36, of Norton Street, Lodge, Georgetown; and Leroy Williams, 25, of 11 Durban Backlands, are accused of conspiring together with other persons to cause an explosion by way of grenade, likely to endanger lives and cause damage to property.

The offence occurred on June 4, last at Saffon Street, Charlestown, Georgetown.

Garraway, who is represented by Attorney Stanley Moore, is currently out on $300,000 High Court bail. The other accused remain on remand.

Police Corporal Floyd Hossanah, an expert in the detection, diffusion and demolition of explosive devices was called to testify in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Corporal Hossanah is stationed at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters, Eve Leary, Georgetown and attached to the Bomb Disposal Unit.

Corporal Hossanah was tasked with detonating the live grenade.

The detonated grenade was tendered by Police Prosecutor Neville Jeffers to the court.

Several parts of the explosive device were identified by Corporal Hossanah to the court, on request of Neil Bollers, Attorney for Williams.

Attorney Bollers renewed a bail petition on behalf of his client. He asked for Williams to be released on bail because it will assist with building his defence. Howard is unrepresented.

However, the Chief Magistrate, again, refused the bail application citing that the accused are being granted a speedy PI.

Thereafter, the case was adjourned until next Thursday, October 6, when Corporal Hossanah will be cross-examined.

At the last court hearing, Police Constable Leslie Williams, who is stationed at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters, Eve Leary, Georgetown, gave testimony in relation to photographic exposures he took of the motorcar in which the grenade was allegedly thrown from at the Lexus SUV.

Constable Williams is also a fingerprint technician and crime scene examiner.

Also testifying was Sergeant Jomo Williams. Sergeant Williams, who is stationed at the East LaPenitence Police Station, gave evidence pertaining to a statement he witnessed Detective Sergeant Rodwell Sarrabo, take from Garraway at the Ruimveldt Police Station.

Sergeant Sarrabo, the Subordinate Officer in charge of the CID Brickdam Police Station and Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Kevin Das were cross-examined by Stanley Moore, Attorney for Garraway. Under cross examination Sergeant Sarrabo identified the statement he obtained from Garraway.

At a September 15, hearing Sergeant Sarrabo was called as a witness in the Voir Dire (trial within a trial) which is being conducted to inquire into the circumstances under which a statement was given to Detective Sergeant Hubert Henry by Howard at the Ruimveldt Police Station.

The Voir Dire was ordered by the Chief Magistrate after Howard denied giving Sergeant Henry what was written on the third page of the statement which was recorded on two sheets of paper. However, despite the denial by the accused, the statement was tendered for identification purposes by the Magistrate.

According to reports, on the day in question, a security staffer heard an unusual sound coming from near Lall’s vehicle PRR 8398, which was parked on the western side of Saffon Street. On checking the front of the vehicle, the staffer spotted a grenade lying near one of the front tyres.

Video footage from the company’s CCTV cameras showed a grey-coloured vehicle, slowing as it approached Lall’s vehicle. The driver accelerated after the explosive device was thrown.

Shemar Wilson also known as ‘Abdue’ is still wanted by the police for questioning in relation to the grenade attack. He is 20 years of age and his last known addresses have been given as 43 North Sophia and 51 West La Penitence, Georgetown.