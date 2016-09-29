One dies as car topples on Soesdyke/Linden Highway

Latest update September 29th, 2016 12:55 AM
Abiola Gomes, 38, died on Tuesday at the Linden Hospital Complex hours after she was admitted to the institution following an accident on the Soesdyke-Linden Highway..
Gomes, a Crop Extension Officer attached to the National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (NAREI) and of Long Creek, Soesdyke-Linden Highway, was travelling in a CRV, PTT 1643 with 23-year-old Litesha Lindore and 31year-old Tyrone Phillips, when the vehicle toppled.
According to the Commander of E Division, Senior Superintendent Calvin Brutus, the CRV driven by Phillips, also a Crop Extension Officer and of Cultivation Block Road, Soesdyke, East Bank Demerara, was apparently going at a fast rate when in the vicinity of Bamia, it hit a depression in the road and the driver lost control.
“The car toppled several times. The left side of the vehicle is badly damaged. That is the same spot where two other accidents occurred earlier in the year and claimed the lives of Rawle Adams and police constable Ishaan Cain.”
According to Senior Superintendent Brutus, he had spoken to the Regional Executive Officer about repairs to the road, but was told that the road came under the Ministry of Infrastructure and not the Region.
Lindore was treated at the Linden Hospital Complex the released stated.
