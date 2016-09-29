Norton Street resident peeved over sand-clogged drain

-appeals to City Hall to intervene

Worries abound for a Norton Street, Lodge, Georgetown resident whenever it rains. “It doesn’t matter how little bit the rain falls, when it falls the whole place does flood and me house does flood,” said the resident, Ms. Janet Coates.

According to Coates while the flooding situation is a protracted one, it was amplified during the past two months. She is blaming her next door neighbour for causing her dilemma by leaving a pile of sand over the past few months alongside a drain. The sand, according to the woman, has gradually started to clog the nearby drain thereby preventing effective drainage of excess water.

The woman disclosed that the neighbour responsible for the development has not been seen for quite some time.

But Coates has not been taking the situation lightly and has attempted on multiple occasions to seek the intervention of officials at the Georgetown Municipality. This process has not been easy, she confided. “When I tried to reach the man (name withheld) to deal with it he was in some meeting…I got his number and when I called him a Friday he said to call him the next Tuesday.

On the Tuesday he said that he was driving and I should call back…I tried a few more times since to get this man and other people at City Hall but everybody just pushing me around. All I want is for these people to address this problem and till now (months later) nothing,” Coates lamented yesterday.

The woman said that while she continues to get “the royal run around” from City Hall her family continues to suffer the impact each time it rains. She explained that since the apartment she calls home is situated on the ground floor of 59 Norton Street, Lodge, flood waters easily invade since there is no proper drainage.

The woman said that although she is forced to pay “junkies” to dip buckets of sand out of the clogged drain the flooding situation is far from being remedied.

“I told them (City Hall) if nobody is going to do anything to help me, I am going to highlight it in the media and I don’t think I am wrong. I need help; it is not just me being affected, there are other neighbours experiencing the same thing but I can’t stay quiet and just suffer like this,” said a distraught Coates as she pointed to a pile of sand outside her neighbour’s home.