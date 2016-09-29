Latest update September 29th, 2016 12:07 AM

NBS 40-over continues this weekend

The Georgetown Cricket Association/New Building Society 40-over tournament is set to continue this weekend. On Saturday, DCC will host GDF (Umpires: Aslyn Lambert and Moses Ramnarine), Police will entertain Everest (Joseph Jeffery and Delvin Austin), MYO will stay at home to GYO (Leyland Liverpool and Daniel Richmond), MSC will travel to GCC (Cyril Garnath and Andre Horry) and TSC will play UG at MSC (Linden Matthews and Abena Parker).
On Sunday, DCC will host Diplomats (Shannon Crawford and Yougeshwar Goberdhan), Third Class will play Police at Eve Leary (Clyde Layne and Lambert), GNIC SC will host TSC (Matthews and Austin) and MSC will journey to MYO (Ramnarine and Heuvel Cunha). All matches start at 11:00hrs.

