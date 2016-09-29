NAMILCO Football returns to East Bank this weekend Grove/Diamond NDC assists with ground preparations

Competitive football action is set to make a grand return to the East Bank of Demerara this weekend when the ongoing GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power National Intra Association Under-17 League resumes following almost three months of inactivity due to rain which rendered the field unplayable.

But thanks to the efforts of the Grove/Diamond NDC which worked closely with the East Bank Football Association and the Grove Hi Tech Football Club, the Grove Playfield is now set to host matches again.

Saturday from 10:00hrs Diamond United will play their first match of the league when they suit up against Soesdyke Falcons which blasted Herstelling Raiders 11-0 in their first match which was played on June 4th, last.

The feature clash on Saturday will see Grove Hi Tech, 4-1 winners over Agricola Red Triangle also on June 4th last taking on Herstelling Raiders from midday.

On Sunday, Agricola Red Triangle would be aiming to notch their first win of the competition when they engage Yarrowkabra Jaguars, the newest club on the East Bank but have already showed they are up to the task of competing with a come from behind 3-3 draw with fellow Linden Soesdyke Highway side, Kuru Kururu Warriors on June 5th last.

The main attraction from 12:00hrs will see Mocha Champs matching skills with Kuru Kururu Warriors in what is anticipated to be a keen contest.

Players have been eager to get back into competitive action and fans and supporters can look forward to a weekend of entertaining football.