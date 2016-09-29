NAMILCO Football returns to East Bank this weekend Grove/Diamond NDC assists with ground preparations

Latest update September 29th, 2016 12:07 AM
Competitive football action is set to make a grand return to the East Bank of Demerara this weekend when the ongoing GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power National Intra Association Under-17 League resumes following almost three months of inactivity due to rain which rendered the field unplayable.
But thanks to the efforts of the Grove/Diamond NDC which worked closely with the East Bank Football Association and the Grove Hi Tech Football Club, the Grove Playfield is now set to host matches again.
Saturday from 10:00hrs Diamond United will play their first match of the league when they suit up against Soesdyke Falcons which blasted Herstelling Raiders 11-0 in their first match which was played on June 4th, last.
The feature clash on Saturday will see Grove Hi Tech, 4-1 winners over Agricola Red Triangle also on June 4th last taking on Herstelling Raiders from midday.
On Sunday, Agricola Red Triangle would be aiming to notch their first win of the competition when they engage Yarrowkabra Jaguars, the newest club on the East Bank but have already showed they are up to the task of competing with a come from behind 3-3 draw with fellow Linden Soesdyke Highway side, Kuru Kururu Warriors on June 5th last.
The main attraction from 12:00hrs will see Mocha Champs matching skills with Kuru Kururu Warriors in what is anticipated to be a keen contest.
Players have been eager to get back into competitive action and fans and supporters can look forward to a weekend of entertaining football.
Sep 29, 2016Regal Stationery and Computer Centre and Regal Sports of 69 and 41 Seaforth Street Campbellville respectively have thrown their support behind boxer Clive Atwell following two successful surgeries....
Sep 29, 2016
Sep 29, 2016
Sep 29, 2016
Sep 29, 2016
Sep 29, 2016
Sep 29, 2016
Do you think it was just accidental that Ramon Gaskin testified in three libel trials for Dr. Walter Ramsahoye? They... more
The WPA was a broken party even before the death of Dr. Walter Rodney. The PNC government had demoralized the party... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the OAS. He is also Sir... more
It is amazing how much Guyanese imitate the rich ion the developed world and how little they are prepared to work for... more