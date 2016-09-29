Latest update September 29th, 2016 12:07 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

NAMILCO Football returns to East Bank this weekend Grove/Diamond NDC assists with ground preparations

Sep 29, 2016 Sports 0

The Grove, Diamond NDC ensuring that the Grove Playfield is in tip top shape for this weekend's restart of the NAMILCO League.

The Grove, Diamond NDC ensuring that the Grove Playfield is in tip top shape for this weekend’s restart of the NAMILCO League.

Competitive football action is set to make a grand return to the East Bank of Demerara this weekend when the ongoing GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power National Intra Association Under-17 League resumes following almost three months of inactivity due to rain which rendered the field unplayable.
But thanks to the efforts of the Grove/Diamond NDC which worked closely with the East Bank Football Association and the Grove Hi Tech Football Club, the Grove Playfield is now set to host matches again.
Saturday from 10:00hrs Diamond United will play their first match of the league when they suit up against Soesdyke Falcons which blasted Herstelling Raiders 11-0 in their first match which was played on June 4th, last.
The feature clash on Saturday will see Grove Hi Tech, 4-1 winners over Agricola Red Triangle also on June 4th last taking on Herstelling Raiders from midday.
On Sunday, Agricola Red Triangle would be aiming to notch their first win of the competition when they engage Yarrowkabra Jaguars, the newest club on the East Bank but have already showed they are up to the task of competing with a come from behind 3-3 draw with fellow Linden Soesdyke Highway side, Kuru Kururu Warriors on June 5th last.
The main attraction from 12:00hrs will see Mocha Champs matching skills with Kuru Kururu Warriors in what is anticipated to be a keen contest.
Players have been eager to get back into competitive action and fans and supporters can look forward to a weekend of entertaining football.

More in this category

Sports

Regal SCC/Regal Sports support boxer Atwell

Regal SCC/Regal Sports support boxer Atwell

Sep 29, 2016

Regal Stationery and Computer Centre and Regal Sports of 69 and 41 Seaforth Street Campbellville respectively have thrown their support behind boxer Clive Atwell following two successful surgeries....
Read More
Preparations for the Best of the Best President cup horserace meet heats up

Preparations for the Best of the Best President...

Sep 29, 2016

Great Christmas gift as Windies register historic win in S/Africa (Part 16)

Great Christmas gift as Windies register historic...

Sep 29, 2016

No Olympic medal in 20 years is scandalous

No Olympic medal in 20 years is scandalous

Sep 29, 2016

NBS 40-over continues this weekend

NBS 40-over continues this weekend

Sep 29, 2016

GOA conducts Anti-Doping Seminar for media -session deemed informative

GOA conducts Anti-Doping Seminar for media...

Sep 29, 2016

NAMILCO Football returns to East Bank this weekend Grove/Diamond NDC assists with ground preparations

NAMILCO Football returns to East Bank this...

Sep 29, 2016

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch